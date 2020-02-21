Laura Nativo Launches Nativo Pet Company to Empower Dog Parents with Training Support and Sustainable Products They Can Trust

Alpharetta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/21/2020 --Certified professional dog trainer, pet lifestyle expert, and devoted dog mom Laura Nativo (CPDT-KA, KPA CTP) announces the launch of Nativo Pet Company. With the expertise of holistic veterinarians and its founder, the new brand offers nutritious and sustainable training products and training education to help dog parents build trust and a positive relationship with their dogs. This commitment to nourishing trust is inspired by Laura Nativo's bond with her dearly beloved dog, Preston, her years of experience as a force-free trainer, and her strong belief that nourishing a positive canine-human relationship has the power to create a happier home, both within individual households and the larger community.



Preston Casanova captured Laura Nativo's heart in 2002. Five years later, an unexpected opportunity to compete in the CBS reality show Greatest American Dog landed Preston on the cover of Animal Wellness Magazine with the title, "America's Most Popular Dog", and set Laura on the course to becoming one of the pet industry's most respected dog trainers and lifestyle experts. The Nativo Pet Company is Preston's legacy and Laura Nativo's 11-year dream-come-true to give her dogs, and other pets of the world, the best humans have to offer.



Nativo Pet launches with two types of treats for dogs, Num Nums™ and Chillin' Chews™, based on Laura Nativo's dedication to humane, playful, and rewards-based training. They are made with sustainable, high-quality ingredients, sourced ethically and exclusively from American suppliers. Chillin' Chews™ are Nativo Pet's single-ingredient, freeze-dried raw chews that offer energetic dogs mental enrichment, without sacrificing flavor or nutrition. Developed with a freeze-drying process that helps to retain all of the protein's flavor and nutritional benefits, Chillin' Chews™ are offered in three flavors: Freeze-Dried Moo Sticks, Freeze-Dried Salmon Skins, and Freeze-Dried Duck Necks.



For the formulation of Num Nums™, Laura Nativo sought the expertise of Dr. Laurie Coger, the proud founder of the Healthy Dog Expo, the northeast's foremost natural dog health educational event, and a respected holistic veterinarian known for helping pet parents formulate healthy custom diets, utilizing raw and real food. Unlike any other training treat on the market, Num Nums™ are tiny, consistent, non-slimy, crumble-free, palatable, and nutritionally supercharged with a thoughtfully balanced blend of single source protein, green vegetables and superfoods.



Num Nums™, a positive reinforcement treat that can be used during training, are available in Salmon + Superfoods, Beef + Superfoods, and Duck + Superfoods flavors. All are made from USDA single-ingredient proteins and fresh, organic, non-GMO, USA-sourced vegetables like kale, spinach, and broccoli and superfoods like Pumpkin, Blueberries, and Mushroom Powder. Num Nums™ are created utilizing a slow, 48-hour freeze-drying process to preserve flavor and beneficial nutrients. Num Nums™ and Chillin' ChewsTM are grain and gluten free, made with farm raised ingredients, and ethically sourced. Chillin' Chews™ are now available on (http://www.Amazon.com) and The Better Options Company Inc. (http://www.betteroptionsco.com). Num Nums™ are expected to launch by March 2020.



About Nativo Pet Company

Nativo Pet Company was founded by Laura Nativo (CPDT-KA), certified professional dog trainer and pet lifestyle expert in 2019 to empower dog parents to build a positive relationship with their dogs based on trust, playfulness, and rewards-based training. Inspired by the love of her own dog, Preston, it is Laura's mission to provide the highest-quality, humanely sustainable, American-sourced products that she would feel comfortable giving to her own pets. Nativo Pet's products are available on Amazon. Led by Laura's expertise, Nativo Pet Company (http://www.nativopet.com) aims to provide products that nourish the human-canine bond to the benefit of all.