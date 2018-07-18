LAVIOR Debuts Revolutionary New Formula for Wound Care and Chronic Skin Conditions

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/18/2018 --LAVIOR, a Las Vegas, Nevada-based company, announced its breakthrough formula utilizing groundbreaking technology for the care and management of chronic wounds and inflammatory skin conditions. LAVIOR is the first company to use the AGS BOTANICAL, a proprietary extract for all-in-one wound care solutions and to address the biggest problem of biofilm and inflammation.



"The reason that LAVIOR is so exciting is that antibiotics and silver-based products are becoming ineffective at fighting resistant bacteria" said Anabelle Savion, LAVIOR Co-Founder and EVP Marketing. "LAVIOR D-Care and W-Care have been clinically proven to work on non-healing chronic wounds, and to be an all-in-one solution due to their antibacterial and anti-inflammatory action."



The introduction of LAVIOR is particularly important as it comes at a time when many pharmacological drugs have lost their efficacy to treat common conditions ranging from viral, bacterial and fungal infections to diabetic ulcers. LAVIOR D-Care and W-Care are novel ointments that have been proven to reduce infection and accelerate healing and have become the leading non-graft wound care/ulcer treatments used by physicians treating foot, ankle and lower extremity conditions.



The LAVIOR formula offers a multi-faceted solution encompassing a wealth of natural properties. It's a strong anti-inflammatory with powerful antibacterial, antifungal and antiviral abilities. LAVIOR wound care products disrupt the contaminated bacterial and fungal environment, known as "the wound biofilm", and thus shorten the inflammatory stage for quicker healing.



Applying LAVIOR D-CARE or W-CARE on wounds creates the optimal environment for wound auto-debridement and regeneration. LAVIOR products provide auto-debridement by softening the eschar and stimulating the circulation, especially in chronic wounds. They work as a Cox-2 inhibitor and reduce secretions of cytokines, thereby decreasing inflammation and pain. Backed by eight years of research and development, they are steroid-free, cruelty-free, vegan-friendly and contain no parabens or fragrances.



Established in 2013 by Anabelle and Gilad Savion, LAVIOR develops breakthrough plant based natural treatments for diabetic ulcers, viral and inflammatory skin conditions. The skincare line soothes and heals some of the most widespread and challenging skin problems. Using its proprietary extract, AGS BOTANICAL, LAVIOR is creating new generations of high-potency formulas to address skin issues.



