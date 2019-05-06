Law Firm Marketing CLE in Noblesville May 10th

Indianapolis, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/06/2019 --Over 70 percent of people who need a lawyer conduct online research before making a decision. Even so, many law firms are hesitant to market their services on the Internet. Two graduates of the Indiana University Maurer School of Law hope to change that by offering attorney-led CLEs here in the Hoosier state. The next class is Friday, May 10th in Noblesville.



"Many of our clients have been burned by working with marketing agencies that don't understand the legal field and don't tailor services to the needs of their firm," says Krista Duncan Black, an attorney and CEO of legal web marketing agency TwoDogBlog. "It doesn't have to be that way."



Black and Noblesville resident Heather Banner Kane met as students at the Maurer School of Law at Indiana University Bloomington in the 1990s. Although taking jobs in different states after graduation, each gained experience in private practice, government legal work, and even publishing before joining forces at TwoDogBlog, where Kane serves as Production Chief.



Kane enjoys combining her love of legal research and writing with her passion for helping a law firm expand its digital reach: "We love helping law firms effectively use the digital tools and outlets available as marketing trends shift that way. Including informative, accurate, well-written copy for consumer-level readers is an important part of that, making the law firm a resource for research before the hire and increasing the firm's digital visibility."



"One of my favorite things to do is to show new clients the boost in their online presence. Lawyers are evidence-based, so it's always fun see their reactions," says Black.



Interested attorneys can earn CLE ethics credit by registering for a Hamilton County Bar Association lunch-and-learn to be given on May 10th: "How to Help Potential Clients Find Your Law Firm Online." The class will discuss the applicability of the Indiana Rules of Professional Conduct to law firm digital marketing. To learn more about TwoDog's services, visit twodogblog.biz/.



About TwoDogBlog

TwoDogBlog, LLC provides lawyer-driven legal web marketing for law firms nationwide, from immigration law in New York to employment law in Los Angeles.