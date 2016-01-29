Law Office of Charles Dunn Lubbock Committed to Fight for Texas Accident Victims

Lubbock, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/29/2016 --According to statistics from the Texas Peace Officer's Crash Reports (CR-3) Texas traffic accidents lead the nation in deaths and serious injuries, as per Texas Department of Transportation report-



Based on reportable crashes in 2014:



- 1 person was killed every 2 hours 29 minutes

- 1 person was injured every 2 minutes 13 seconds

- 1 reportable crash occurred every 66 seconds



The death toll increase by 3.70% compare to last year. The 2014 death toll of 3,534 from the 3,408 deaths recorded in 2013. Of all persons killed in vehicles where restraint usage was applicable and usage was known in 2014, 43.8% were reported as not restrained when the fatal. There were 13,675 serious injury crashes in Texas in 2014 with 17,152 people sustaining a serious injury. 237,941 persons were injured in motor vehicle traffic crashes in 2014. In 2014, there were 1,041 people killed in motor vehicle traffic crashes where a driver was under the influence of alcohol. This is 29% of the total number of people killed in motor vehicle traffic crashes.



According to statistics from the Texas Peace Officer's Crash Reports (CR-3), pedestrians are among the most vulnerable groups on American roadways today. Pedestrian fatalities totaled 486 in 2014.



All Crashes in 2014:



1. 1 person was injured every 2 minutes & 13 seconds

2. 1 reportable crash occurred every 66 seconds

3. Number of crashes leading to serious injury in 2014: 92,114

4. Number of people seriously injured in Texas crashes: 476,875

5. Number of traffic deaths: 3,534



Fatal Crashes:



1. 1 person was killed every 2 hours & 29 minutes

2. Number of motorcyclist fatalities: 463

3. Number of pedestrian fatalities: 486

4. There were NO deathless days on Texas roadways in 2014



Leading Contributing Factors to Fatal Crashes in Texas:



1. Speed Involved Crashes and Injuries: 26,977

2. Distracted driving: 483

3. Head-on crashes: 581

4. Single vehicle run-off the road: 1,384

5. Under the influence of alcohol: 1,041



Alcohol-related Crashes:



1. Number of alcohol-related crashes: 24,386

2. Number of fatal alcohol-related possible injuries: 6,304

3. Number of alcohol-related serious injuries: 5,920

4. Number of alcohol-related deaths: 1041



