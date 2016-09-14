Lawler Sports to Be the Official Stringer of the U.S. Open Racquetball Tournament

Terre Haute, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/14/2016 --Lawler Sports, an Indiana racquetball supplier founded in 1975, is proud to announce that it will be the official racquet stringer of the U.S. Open Racquetball Tournament. The tournament will be held October 5-9, 2016 in Minneapolis, MN. Lawler Sports will be charged with racquet stringing for all players involved throughout the event.



Sponsoring the event for Lawler Sports is Rex Lawler, the "String King" and professional racquetball, squash, tennis, pickleball and table tennis player. Rex is a consecutive title-holding champion at the U.S. Open, and has a number of gold medals in pickleball and racquetball, both as a single and doubles player.



Rex Lawler has been stringing racquetball rackets for over 26 years, and has performed stringing for the past few years at the U.S. National Singles and World Seniors competition. He has strung for the U.S. Open Racquetball Tournament since the event started in 1996.



Also representing Lawler Sports as media correspondent at the U.S. Open Racquetball Tournament is Ian Titus. Ian is also a successful player—sponsored by both Onix and Wilson—and is formerly ranked No. 1 in the world for pickleball. He holds over twenty pickleball medals and currently coaches middle schoolers in the sport.



About Lawler Sports

Lawler Sports, also known as The Racquetball Players Mart, is a major mail order racquetball products company based out of Terre Haute, IN. The company stocks a wide variety of products from top-name brands within the industry, specializing in racquetball, pickleball, tennis, squash, badminton, and table tennis.



For more information about Lawler Sports or any of its affiliates, please contact Ian Titus at 812-235-3701.