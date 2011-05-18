Solon, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/18/2011 --Just in time for grass-cutting season, MFS Supply, LLC now offers a wide range of lawn maintenance equipment.



MFS Supply offers lawn equipment products from top brands like Jonsered, Echo, and Yard Shark. Lawn equipment products being offered include; hand-blowers, backpack blowers, trimmers, push behind and riding mowers.



“We are always looking for new product offerings to meet the growing needs of our customers and the addition of lawn care products just made perfect sense for us,” said Mike Hajec, Director of Operations. “Providing our customers quality products at reduced costs is what we strive to do everyday.”



About MFS Supply

MFS Supply is a leading manufacturer and distributor of securing and hardware products for REO contractors, real estate agents, and homeowners. MFS Supply is committed to being the #1 provider of property preservation supplies by offering hundreds of top quality products, competitive pricing, superior customer service, and quick delivery to anywhere in the country.