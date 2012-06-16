Warren, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/16/2012 --Power Equipment Warehouse wants your equipment to run right!



Well, we are a few months into the mowing season. How does your lawn look? Are you maintaining your equipment as you mow?



If you are trying to mulch your grass, you need to give your lawn mower a quick once over each time you mow. Doing so will avoid unnecessary repairs:



- Is the underside of your mower deck clean? If your lawn mower deck is packed with lawn debris the blade will not spin properly. If the blade can’t spin you won’t be able to start the engine.

- Have the blade sharpened; it’s a great idea to have a spare blade on hand to eliminate down time.

- It’s time to change the oil. Be sure the gas tank is not full, remove the dipstick, disconnect the spark plug, tip the mower over and drain the oil out. Turn the mower upright, fill the oil reservoir and check the level on the dipstick. Start the mower, and let it run for a few minutes. Turn off the engine and check the oil level again.

- It’s a great time to check your air filter too!



These quick maintenance tips can save on costly repairs and are easy so most homeowners can perform them on their own.



Mechanics are not magicians and they can’t gaze in to a crystal ball to diagnose what is wrong with your machine. If you don’t tell them what is wrong or what the machine is doing, your machine may not be repaired to your expectations.