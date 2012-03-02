Vienna, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2012 --No Lawn Left Behind” is Affordable Lawn Sprinklers and Outdoor Lighting’s new motto for Spring 2012 as the 10 year old Vienna based business behind over 3,000 of Virginia’s most beautiful yards reach more residents with lawn care and lighting tips through social media.



Affordable Lawn Sprinklers and Outdoor Lighting is known for high quality, automatic underground sprinkler systems and customized outdoor night lighting. Lighting enhances a home’s best architectural features and a lush green yard is made affordable without spending personal time.



For the past three years Angie’s List has awarded Highest Ranking Business to Affordable Lawn Sprinklers and Outdoor Lighting who boast 48 consumer grade A’s where similar businesses have 5-10.



“To achieve long term customer satisfaction, customers need to seek the trifecta of a well thought design by an experienced designer, high quality installation, and great ongoing support. Without all three, your system will be a poor experience,” says Reed Libby, co-owner and managing partner of Affordable Lawn Sprinklers and Outdoor Lighting.



“We work with local residents and property managers who want a great experience and system to last 20-30+ years, with reliable maintenance. All systems come with a comprehensive warranty from two years upgradable to a full life time”, Reed continued.



Reed explains the distinction. “Our focus is to provide an outstanding customer experience, not company profit. Customers will pay for a great experience. Keep the customer happy and they will continue to use your services and also rave about you to friends. We recognize that to keep customers happy and get their referrals is the most effective way to grow. It all starts with building the right team. Through a tough hiring process we seek out employees with the best attitude and character. Lawn sprinklers and lighting is complex. We have developed an effective training program which provides ‘class training and mentoring with senior technicians’. We put ourselves in our customer’s shoes and consider comfort and safety first. Technicians arrive in uniform and a clean truck with secured equipment- you get a sense of relief. Being in a service business, positive attitude is only as strong as the least friendly employee. I would not want to work with a company whom constantly churns through the cheapest workers in town.”



For more information or to schedule a free consult call (703)224-4438 or email connect@affordablelawnsprinklers.com. For information on our services, visit us online. For tips, educational videos, and major promotions like us on FaceBook. Follow us on Twitter for more tips and promotions.