Lawsuit Filed Against Summerville Car Dealership and Chrysler Capital Alleges Fraud

Summerville, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/09/2015 --William Crantford and Jerry Meehan Jr., attorneys in Summerville, SC, recently filed a lawsuit against Hoover Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Summerville and Chrysler Capital LLC on behalf of a client whose name was forged on multiple sales contracts.



Crantford Meehan, Attorneys at Law LLC, represent a young mother who is pregnant with her second child. In June 2015, she went to Hoover to look for a vehicle that could accommodate her growing family. After she was told by dealership staff that she was approved for financing through Chrysler Capital, the woman signed a contract and left with the vehicle.



When she didn't receive a payment booklet from Chrysler Capital, the young woman contacted Chrysler and found that she had not been approved for financing the day she went into the dealership. She also learned that the dealership had submitted to the bank 2 additional contracts with her signature forged on them in an attempt to get the loan approved under different terms than she had agreed to.



The third application, bearing the woman's forged signature, was finally approved but under very different terms than the contract she had agreed to.



"To falsely lead a customer to believe they are approved for financing is bad in itself, but to then forge a person's name on two separate contracts in order to push a sale through is about as dishonest as it gets," said Jerry Meehan, an attorney in Summerville, SC, and partner at Crantford Meehan.



Meehan said their client may not be the only fraud victim of this dealership.



Around the time Meehan's client purchased her vehicle, the dealership was running a promotion that attracted many area residents. Hoover had sent out promotional lottery tickets to about 100,000 area residents, according to an article in the Summerville Journal Scene. In the article, Hoover general manager Steve Sekula said 1,000 people had visited the dealership because of the promotion.



"If they did this to our client, they could easily have done the same to others, especially during a busy promotion week when they're just trying to push sales through as quickly as possible," Meehan said. "I strongly encourage anyone who thinks they may have been a victim of auto dealer fraud to review their contract and seek legal advice."



The lawsuit filed by Crantford Meehan alleges several causes of action by Hoover, including violating the South Carolina Regulation of Manufacturers, Distributors, and Dealers Act; negligent misrepresentation; and negligent supervision. The lawsuit also claims unfair trade practices, fraud, constructive fraud, negligence and unjust enrichment by Hoover and Chrysler Capital.



