Lawsuit Filed for Injured Maritime Worker

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/09/2016 --Matt Shaffer filed a lawsuit on behalf of his client injured in a maritime accident. The client was employed as a captain by The Dutra Group and was ordered to move a barge with the M/V Elbert Lewey push boat in adverse weather conditions. As the client underwent the operation, a wave picked up the stern of the M/V Elbert Lewey and slammed it down under the rake of the barge. The impact threw the client forward, causing him to sustain back and other various bodily injuries. Shaffer is claiming negligence on behalf of Skanksa Inc., Skanksa USA Inc., Nova Group and The Dutra Group for ordering the client to move barges in unreasonably dangerous weather conditions and for failing to provide sufficient equipment and manpower to execute the task at hand.



About Matt Shaffer

Mr. Shaffer is honored to represent this client and other maritime workers. SMSH attorneys have represented thousands of maritime workers nationwide and have collected hundreds of millions of dollars for their clients.