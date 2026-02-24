Valley Stream, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/24/2026 --Clients may have been looking for a home to buy in Long Island, Queens, Rosedale, Valley Stream, Far Rockaway, Nassau County, NY, and the surrounding areas, and have found one that they absolutely love. Then it comes time to put in a bid on the home, and there are a number of things that come up in the counter from the seller. If clients had a lawyer for buying a home from the Law Offices of Aaron I. Katsman, P.C. to help them out, they might find some things that wouldn't sit right with them. But without having that legal expert on the team, clients may never know to question some things, or to realize that it would be very poor judgment to move forward with certain things. Even understanding something in a contract that was written with more legal jargon is easier when clients have a lawyer on their side. And while it isn't required to have a lawyer on the team during a property transaction, there are many downsides to not using an attorney. Make sure the home buying process goes smoothly by having an attorney present during the home buying. Contact them today to get a lawyer on the team.



One issue that potential buyers might gloss over in their happiness to own a home are the various disclosures that are given about the property. Some disclosures are nothing to worry about, and in fact can help with the sale, but other disclosures might be deal breakers. Environmental hazards, such as the presence of radon, could be a deal breaker for some, while others understand that there are easy mitigation efforts that can make the issue not a big deal.



Just understanding the legal documents that are involved in buying and selling a home can be a challenge. Having an attorney involved can provide the home buyers with simple to understand terms that explain complex legal wording in contracts. If defects are found shortly after the sale is complete, a real estate attorney can provide legal advice on what to do for a remedy.



Many people look at the additional cost of having a real estate attorney on their team and wonder if that extra expense is really worth it. When clients discover a problem with the property title, or they negotiate money off to deal with a known issue with the home, clients will quickly learn that the cost of not having a real estate attorney can be much higher than if they had that attorney. And the speed and ease of closing and other aspects cannot be understated as well when it comes to working with a lawyer for buying a home.



The sooner that clients have one of the attorneys from the Law Offices of Aaron I. Katsman, P.C. join the team, the sooner that they can get expert advice on that home they are looking to purchase in Long Island, Queens, Rosedale, Valley Stream, Far Rockaway, Nassau County, NY, and the surrounding areas. Ensure against buyer's remorse by bringing on an attorney to help with the home buying process.



