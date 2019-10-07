Sand Springs, OK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/07/2019 --Our proven strategies are tailored specifically for lawyers, and we are happy to announce the launch of our new redesigned website! While Lawyer Marketing Services is showcasing our new look, our focus is on providing every lawyer with more information regarding our services, and how our strategy implementation can increase your ROI (Return on Investment).



We are experts in legal marketing, and our proven websites provide the user journey desired to drive potential clientele to your law firm.



We employ our unprecedented credentials in implementing successful marketing strategies for law firms, of every practice area, across the United States. Our full-services marketing services include custom websites designed to connect clients to your firm, Branding Services, and multiple SERP/Search Engine Optimization (SEO) strategies designed to push your law firm in front of more prospective clients, including copyrighted content cultivation.



Our custom marketing strategies include Google AdWords, Social Media Management, Reputation Management, and more. Our professional team is comprised of web designers/developers, SEO specialist, content writers, social media managers, reputation accountants, and Google Certified AdWords Specialists.As digital marketing evolves through technological advances our assiduous Teams commit to the continual learning of marketing practices and consumer rules implemented by the Fair Trade Commission. From coast-to-coast, our clientele enjoy the exclusivity of focusing their energy on cases that matter, while we manage the day to day marketing tasks.



Our marketing agency endeavors to put exceptional customer services as a top priority.

We understand that communication is a key to success, and we strive to have open communication with every attorney. Every client requires a unique partnership with Lawyer Marketing Services to address specific challenges, opportunities, and goals. Our data specialists build on a reliable foundation of strategy, implementation, and optimization, based on showcasing your expertise and the uniqueness to your firm. This includes how your firm approaches:



The process of retaining clientele

The consistency in the branding strategy of your message.

The journey of your client throughout the process

Showcasing your expertise and delivery of results

Highlighting the community involvement and engagement of your law firm



We hope you enjoy our new website redesign, and find the resources helpful. If you have any questions or feedback, please let us know by emailing us. If you'd like to stay connected on social media, follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.