Lawyer Mel Chaudhary of Vancouver Personal Injury Firm Simpson Thomas & Associates Reappointed to Canadian Bar Association's Automobile Insurance Committee

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/03/2018 --As a local law firm, the team members at Simpson Thomas & Associates have continually worked to distinguish themselves among the best personal injury lawyers in Vancouver since the company was established in 1969. Today, they are pleased to announce that lawyer Mel Chaudhary has been reappointed to sit on a Committee of the Canadian Bar Association of BC (CBABC) for the term of September 1, 2018 to August 31, 2019.



The Canadian Bar Association is a professional, voluntary organization representing over 35,000 legal professionals, including over 7,000 members in BC. The Association's activities include dealing with issues relating to the law and justice. The Automobile Insurance Committee specifically considers issues relating to auto insurance and the practice of personal injury in British Columbia. With the changes being made by the government at ICBC and how personal injury cases will be dealt with, the Committee has had a busy year and will continue to be busy addressing these issues in the upcoming year.



As a lawyer who represents victims of personal injury in Surrey, Delta, and Vancouver, Mel has built up a reputation as a compassionate community member who works one-on-one to ensure clients receive just compensation for their injuries, both in and out of the courtroom. He has distinguished himself over many years of practice through an approach of empowering clients, so they better understand their options as well as the legal process.



As a returning member of the Committee, Mel's involvement represents Simpson Thomas' ongoing commitment to the area of personal injury law and particularly its effort to act as an advocate on behalf of victims who have been injured as a result of motor vehicle accident.



About Simpson, Thomas & Associates

Simpson, Thomas & Associates is a BC-based firm of ICBC claims lawyers who have served victims of motor vehicle accidents for over 40 years. As an experienced team of personal injury lawyers who operate in Vancouver, Burnaby, Surrey/Delta, and Abbotsford, they provide the and guidance to navigate through the complicated ICBC claims process while ensuring victims receive the necessary medical treatment and support to expedite recovery. There are no legal fees or disbursements unless a case is successful.



