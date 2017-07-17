San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/17/2017 --LAX Ammunition's ammo store in San Diego will surely carry what you're looking for. The inventory includes numerous name brands and calibers from companies such as Remington, Fiocchi, American Eagle, and Smith & Wesson just to name a few. The ammo store in San Diego also carries the LAX Factory Brand, which includes new or remanufactured ammunition.



LAX Ammunition has become a recognized ammo provider due to their customer service and quality products and the ammo store in San Diego is no different. Whether you are a new or experienced marksman, the ammo store in San Diego staff will always have valuable input to help you out.



LAX Ammunition has become an extremely successful company in the industry due largely in part to their low prices. Ammunition can be extremely expensive, but LAX Ammunition has developed relationships with various companies that allow them to provide their customers with the best deals. These deals can be found at their new ammo store in San Diego. In fact, the ammo store in San Diego takes pride in offering customers the best bang for their buck.



About LAX Ammo

The LAX ammo store in San Diego is the newest branch extension to the distinguished LAX Ammunition company. Located in San Diego, LAX has stayed in the Southern California area, but they hope to ease the process of obtaining ammunition with the changing laws pertaining to ammunition sales shipments. Therefore, the ammo store in San Diego continues to provide various name brands and various calibers at the greatest price points.



To learn more, you may visit their site at http://www.laxammosd.com or stop in their store at 4411 Mercury St Ste 103 San Diego CA, 92111 (858-987-0509).