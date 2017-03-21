Layla Sleep Announces Their Mattress Financing Program with Easy Monthly Payments and Hassle-Free Approval

Freemont, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/21/2017 --Layla Sleep, the fast-growing online mattress company has announced that their customers can now buy their mattresses and finance their purchase online with affordable monthly payments. This will ensure that customers who have always wanted a Layla but never had the money on hand can now enjoy the comfort of a Layla mattress. Or if you just want to spread your mattress investment out over time and keep more cash in your pocket, you now have the option to do that. Financing starts at $44 a month, so customers can sleep now and pay later. Layla Sleep has partnered up with Affirm Financing to make this service possible. On their website they have mentioned; 'Make easy monthly payments over 3, 6, or 12 months. $41.58/month based on a purchase price of $499.00 at 0% APR for 12 months, rates from 0–30% APR.' It goes on to say, 'Enter a few pieces of information for a real-time decision. Checking your eligibility won't affect your credit score. Know upfront exactly what you'll owe, with no hidden costs and no surprises.'



All offers of financing a mattress are subject to a soft credit check and approval, and deposits may be required depending on the product and other factors. To get more information on Affirm 'Affirm loans are made by Cross River Bank, a New Jersey-chartered bank, Member FDIC. See http://www.affirm.com/faqs for details.' Layla mattresses are fast becoming a highly sought after product in the online mattress space with their recent announcement of free shipping. So customers can order from anywhere within the continental United States and it will ship at no cost to the customer. They have gone even further and said if a customer does not wish to keep his/her mattress after the four-month trial period then they will receive a full refund and again there will be no shipping costs involved in returning the mattress. They have also announced the opening of their Amazon store, so customers can also shop online at Amazon.com. Layla mattresses are being raved about by customers, one customer left the following review on Amazon.com: 'This is the most technically advanced mattress. The copper infusion is actually really cool (literally). We chose the firm side of the mattress, and it was perfect. Love it! Just a tip, give it some time to breathe and get itself into proper form. Like a few hours.'



Of course, the Layla website is continuously being updated and they have a third party review system where verified customers can leave a rating and a review about the mattress and the brand itself. The customer that left the following review also rated the company 5-stars: 'Got the mattress a few days ago, have had 3 nights of sleep and so far it has been awesome. The soft side is softer than any mattress (memory foam or plush) that my wife and I tried in the stores. It's VERY comfortable and we fall asleep rather quickly on this mattress. I honestly like the feel of this better than the Tempurpedics we tried and at 1/5 the price, you can't beat it. It was easy to unwrap and get onto the bed. There is a slight off gassing odor, but after two hours, I couldn't notice it anymore. It sleeps cool too and the quality seems very good. I used to toss and turn all night and wake up numerous times, but I have not had that happen on this mattress. We fall asleep fast and stay asleep. It's awesome. So far, we love it and hope that it continues to be a great mattress.'



About Layla Sleep

Layla Sleep is an American based mattress company who specialise in dual firmness mattresses. They are fully patented in the US Patent Office. Recently they have partaken in a couple of charitable initiatives. They pride themselves in using all American materials and workmanship.



