Layr Announces Appointment of Mark Stephens to Its Board of Directors

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/25/2019 --Atlanta-based business insurance platform Layr today announced that Mark Stephens, managing partner of Canal Capital Advisors and former managing director at Milliman, was appointed to its Board of Directors, effective as of June 15, 2019. Mr. Stephens will also be participating as an investor in a seed round of funding Layr is currently in the process of closing.



"We're thrilled to welcome Mark to the Layr team and can't wait to begin leveraging his deep insurtech knowledge and experience as we continue building the best business insurance experience around," says Phillip Naples, CEO of Layr. "Surrounding ourselves with people of the caliber that Mark embodies will be key to Layr's continued success."



Stephens is former managing director of Milliman Risk Advisory Services and former executive director of The Milliman Risk Institute. With offices in key locations worldwide, Milliman provides enterprise risk modeling and operational risk consulting services. The Milliman Risk Institute supports research efforts to better understand the challenges and best practices for enterprise risk management activities. Previously, Stephens served as CEO of Aon eSolutions Group and as CEO of Aon RiskLabs. In 2011, Aon was ranked the largest insurance broker in the world based on revenue.



"I'm very much looking forward to serving on the Layr Board of Directors," says Stephens. "Layr has transformed the way companies purchase business liability insurance by offering a modern intelligent alternative to the confusing online comparison engines currently available to underserved small businesses."



To find out more about Layr, visit www.withlayr.com.



About Layr

Layr enables companies to get the liability insurance protection they need and pay for it monthly with a credit card. The natural evolution of small business insurance, Layr's AI-powered online platform automates the intelligence of the broker while predicting carrier pricing. It enables business owners to purchase insurance tailored to their company in minutes from a simple, online self-service portal.