Layton Man Teams Up with the Las Vegas Raiders for "My Cause My Cleats" Highlighting MS Awareness

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/20/2020 --Nate Henrie, husband and father from Layton, Utah, was selected by Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton to design his football cleats this month. The cleats are a way for Henrie and the Raiders to bring awareness to Multiple Sclerosis. As part of the NFL's "My Cause My Cleats" initiative, players participate in causes they are passionate about. For the Raiders' Cory Littleton, it's MS.



In January of 2016, Henrie started experiencing blurred vision in his left eye. These symptoms led to a diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis. Afraid of what the future might hold, Henrie sought care from Intermountain Healthcare McKay-Dee Hospital Neurologist, Dr. Brett Alldredge. Fast forward to 2020 and Henrie found himself nominated for a once in a lifetime opportunity by Dr. Alldredge to participate in "My Cause My Cleats" and bring awareness of Multiple Sclerosis.



Henrie met with Littleton virtually to talk about his journey with the disease and the unique opportunity to design something special on his cleats for upcoming games.



As part of "Unboxing Week" on December 1st, Henrie surprised Littleton with his design highlighting the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America. "Cory was easy going and let me be creative with the cleats. Ever since I was a kid my favorite color has been orange, and that is the color that represents the [the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America]," said Henrie.



"I felt so honored to have him wear cleats I designed on TV around a cause that has a lot of meaning in my life. By Cory wearing the cleats, it helps those who are fighting MS feel like they are not alone and there are people just like them fighting every day."



On the back of the cleats, the last names of Henrie and Littleton are joined to signify the relationship and connection the two formed together. "I will never forget this experience, and I'd like to thank Intermountain Healthcare, Cory and the Raiders for allowing me to be a part of it," said Henrie.



Look for Nate Henrie's orange MS cleats to be worn by Littleton this Sunday when the Raiders take the field at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas at 2:05 p.m. Mountain Standard Time.



