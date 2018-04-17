LBK Nails Launches Nail Polish Packaging Innovation That Offers to Change the Beauty Game

Anaheim, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/17/2018 --Bringing innovation to the fore on something taken for granted daily, LBK Nails launches a game changer for the nail industry. Altering the way consumers pick their polish, the pioneering company has announced a new multi-functional cap for bottles. All 48 shades of their vegan-friendly, 7-Free, gel-effect nail polish are topped with a cap that allows consumers to "try on" a color without opening the bottle. With a sleek hinged design, it creates a would-be plastic nail painted with the exact color tone of the bottle's contents. It then overlays the consumer's real fingernail to give the impression their nail is painted in that color. Then, it makes one wonder, "Why didn't I think of that?".



Tony Kemeny, Founder of LBK Nails, said of the new patent-protected nail polish bottle cap, "I've worked in the professional nail care industry for 30 years, and I've paid close attention. I've taken that insight and coupled it with tireless research over the last four years to develop and acquire patents for a universally practical product. Its design is useful to both professional nail techs and at home consumers. Retailers love the potential of it. It meets all the criteria for a product that revolutionizes how people find their new favorite nail polish."



Taking away the guesswork, without having to open the bottle and risk a potential mess for cleaning and maintenance retail staff, the LBK Nails invention is on point. Bottles and retail displays aren't damaged, no product testers are needed, and customers have fewer returns. Possibly this is why TrendHunter gave the product a 9.2 score as a "must see" trend. It may also be why social media shouts praise for the cap that could become the new standard.



Not to be understated, the revolutionary LBK Nails bottle cap houses a nail polish that is not only vegan, 100% cruelty-free, gives a gel-effect without led or uv lamps, and is also 7-Free. This means it's free of seven of the most toxic chemicals typically found in nail polish. These chemicals are known to have effects on developmental growth, and reproduction, and are carcinogenic.



For more information visit http://www.lbknails.com.



About LBK Nails

LBK Nails is based in Anaheim, California and manufactures a gel-effect, vegan, 7-Free nail polish housed in a bottle with a patented color swatch cap. LBK is currently shipping to North America via their website and has plans to extend to Europe later in the year.



About 7-Free

7-Free nail polish is free of Toluene, Dibutyl Phthalate (DBP), Formaldehyde, Formaldehyde Resin, Camphor, TPHP, and Xylene.



Location Information:

119 S Harbor Blvd.

Anaheim, California 92805



Contact:

Tony Kemeny

Founder, LBK Nails

714-496-6435

info@lbknails.com



Website:

http://www.lbknails.com



Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/lbknails/

https://twitter.com/lbknailpolish

https://www.instagram.com/lbk_nailpolish_/

https://www.linkedin.com/in/tony-kemeny-a8834a105/