LBP Locksmiths Brighton Provides Professional Locksmith Services in Sussex

Brighton, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/07/2014 --Home security is a top priority for any household. A reliable lock keeps unwanted people from entering the house when the homeowners are away. Local folks in Sussex would be delighted to know that a Brighton based locksmith company is happy to provide their extensive locksmith services which range from traditional door locks to sophisticated security upgrades. According to their website, Brightonlocksmith-lbp.co.uk, LBP Locksmith Brighton has numerous benefits compared to other national locksmith companies who sell themselves as local. LBP Locksmith is cheaper and more reliable as they have less overhead costs yet better services.



Among the services they provide are commercial locksmith services, auto locksmith services, security upgrades and custom carpentry. For their commercial locksmith services, they install, open and change all types of locks on commercial establishments such as shops and offices. They can provide sturdy safes where valuable and confidential items can be safely stored. LBP Locksmiths also install bars, shutters or grilles that protect glazing, windows and doors. Drivers who have lost or have their keys stolen can call the company for an emergency repair. Professional locksmiths will carry out the necessary repair or provide a replacement as quickly as possible through their mobile vehicle locksmiths division. LBP locksmiths Brighton has extensive experience with vehicle entry, cutting new car keys and transponder key programming. Client can also have their security system upgraded by LBP Locksmiths. Among the upgrades they offer are master key systems, restricted key systems, chains, sash jammer, Euro cylinder locks and spy holes. For their carpentry services, the company boasts qualified carpenters with over twenty years’ experience. Because the nature of the work of locksmiths and carpenters is related, most of their locksmiths are also knowledgeable in carpentry and related jobs.



LBP Locksmith Brighton has been a member of Check A Trade since February 2013. Clients not familiar with their services can visit their website. They are available to 24 hours a day and seven days a week.



About LBP Locksmith Brighton

LBP Locksmiths Brighton is a local, Brighton based locksmith company.The company provides emergency lock repairs and key replacements. They cut keys for homes, cars, vans, trucks, bikes, windows, garages and commercial premises. Their number is 07913 657 393 and email address is enquiries@lbplocksmiths.co.uk.