LCR Creative Marketing, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Products for Creating the Best Backyard Ambience

Medina, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2016 --Linda Rolling is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.SonnyGardens.com. The website offers a wide variety of outdoor products for creating the perfect backyard ambience with a particular focus on the soothing water fountains and the portable fire pits and accessories. Rolling was inspired by summers around a warm outdoor fire, meaningful conversations with friends while sitting on an outdoor bench, and all of the pleasures that come from having a beautiful outdoor space. After learning about the possibilities of an online store, Rolling wanted to help others get the products that they would need to ensure they have the comfortable and inviting outdoor space they can enjoy.



There are many excellent outdoor products featured within the merchandise of SonnyGardens.com. The website carries items including fire pit covers, log claw grabbers, decorative campfire rings, fire pits, solar lanterns and lights, tiered water fountains, solar water fountains, and more. In the future, Rolling plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website. By periodically updating the merchandise, she hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



To complement the main website, Rolling is also launching a blog located at http://www.GardenAndPatioBlog.com.



The blog will feature topics related to outdoor living in general such as finding a great outdoor fire pit that you can use year-round, the advantages of solar-powered water fountains, and making your outdoor space come alive at night with an LED fountains. Topics already covered include enjoying summer with an outdoor fire pit and using a barrel fountain to complement rustic country decor. Rolling hopes to give useful tips and information on creating an outdoor space you can relax in all year long.



About SonnyGardens.com

SonnyGardens.com – a division of LCR Creative Marketing, LLC – is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Linda Rolling.



Linda Rolling

http://www.SonnyGardens.com

330--725-4070



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com