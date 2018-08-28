LE Press Is Happy to Present the Wealth Coach, the Latest Book by Brad Sugars

Corte Madera, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/28/2018 --Lifestyle Entrepreneurs Press and its founder and publisher Jesse Krieger are happy to announce that The Wealth Coach, the latest book by acclaimed wealth and business coach and award-winning author Brad Sugars, is now available in both digital and paperback formats. The Wealth Coach is the latest title to be added to LE Press' catalog, and it was selected as the #1 new release in three categories: Finance, Wealth Management, and Personal Money Management. This is the second book released from LEP's promising fall season to rank high in the charts and reach top 20 status, following the successful launch of Sarah Brassard's, Inside, the week before.



"We continue to be excited by Lifestyle Entrepreneurs Press' publishing program and look forward to Fall 2018 full of best-selling releases" - Alex Kampmann, VP of Midpoint Trade



Bradley J. Sugars is a renowned business coach and a seasoned writer, having written sixteen non-fiction books that have become best sellers. However, with The Wealth Coach, Sugars takes a different approach and uses fiction to tell the story of Kim Peters, a forty-something single mother of twins who finds herself in deep monetary trouble. Kim then meets a wealth coach during her most desperate time, and he helps her achieve financial health, peace; and freedom. It is indeed a fable rather than a true story, but its concept couldn't be closer to reality. Through the experience of this struggling family, Sugars showcases the importance of having a good wealth coach, and all the positive things that can arise from such a relationship. He highlights some of the programs and techniques normally reserved for his seminars, all of which can be applied to real-life situations.



The Wealth Coach is one of the two early releases out of Lifestyle Entrepreneurs Press fall season, along with Inside by Sarah Brassard. Jesse Krieger has put together a roster of titles for the upcoming season that truly displays LEP's mission and vision, all the while keeping it diverse, far-reaching; and approachable. More and more, Jesse and his team are looking beyond the business, entrepreneurial spectrum within the publishing industry and bringing in exciting work by dedicated authors who want to effect real change in our world - not only through their words but with the countless possibilities that can originate from their personal brands.



Ultimately, Lifestyle Entrepreneurs Press' vision is to elevate global consciousness through individual empowerment. Their mission is to successfully execute book launches on behalf of their authors and to add value before, during; and after the launch by focusing on the big picture possibilities for their authors' book, business, brand and, of course, their audience.



For more information on how Lifestyle Entrepreneurs Press partners with authors and entrepreneurs, visit www.LifestyleEntrepreneursPress.com.