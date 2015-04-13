Kansas City, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/13/2015 --Lead Bank, an 86-year-old, locally owned financial institution, dedicated to the needs of small businesses and their families, is excited to announce the opening of their third retail banking location this summer. Located at the corner of 19th and Main, in the heart of the dynamic KC Crossroads District, this interactive and non-traditional three-story, 28,000 square foot workspace will be a significant addition to the neighborhood, one that was specifically designed to celebrate what makes Kansas City and all those who live, work, play and conduct business here, so great.



Lead Bank's vision of banking is different; it's all encompassing and innovative. Merging virtual and physical elements into one, Lead Bank can understand and better support the fundamental needs of clients. With a new approach to branch architecture, this facility will enable Bankers to be side-by-side with clients. Removing physical barriers, for example, large teller counters and oversized desks of traditional bank branches, this workspace will offer Bankers the opportunity to engage with clients on their terms, where they are and how they want to meet – online, by video conference or in a conference room, at a coffee table, a mentor booth or on the rooftop patio. Creating seamless access to a full feature of financial products and services, state-of-the-art technology and security, experienced personal banking specialists, and ease in money management, will generate a variety of opportunities, putting the client's goals first.



Intended to serve as a collaborative "home" for business-minded people, this Lead Bank location in the KC Crossroads will offer four fully integrated conference rooms equipped with today's latest technology; free unlimited Wi-Fi, video conferencing capabilities and interactive workbenches. If you prefer conducting business and networking outside, the spacious rooftop event space will offer prime viewing of the downtown skyline and widely popular First Fridays The expertise of Lead Bank staff, and Lead Business Advisor Team, will give clients an unparalleled business advantage. Self-directed technology stations, easily accessible, free parking and being located adjacent to the KC Streetcar line, are all added benefits. Breaking down financial barriers of the past will give today's business owners a competitive edge and ultimately change the way people look, think and feel about the banking industry.



"We are excited to move into the heart of the Kansas City Crossroads," said Josh Rowland, Vice Chairman of Lead Bank. "Banking convenience is paramount for our clients. We believe banking shouldn't make you uncomfortable, rather it should be an enjoyable experience that allows business owners to efficiently conduct their business by providing the best possible financial technology. Our vision is that meaningful conversation with attentive experts, not merely processing transactions, is what will help our clients achieve their financial goals. Our new facility is designed, from architecture to service, to foster that dialogue. We'll be able to combine the best of all our services into one location," Rowland added.



About Lead Bank

For more than 85 years, Lead Bank has remained a strong independent commercial bank dedicated to delivering smart financial solutions for business owners, managers and their families and communities. With locations in Garden City, Lee's Summit and the Kansas City Crossroads (Summer 2015), Lead Bank continues to provide treasury management, lending services, and personal client products. Lead Bank also offers advisory services to companies from bookkeeping to business brokerage services through its division, Lead Business Advisors. The new flagship location in Kansas City's dynamic KC Crossroads District will introduce clients to a new "era of banking".



For additional information, call 816-220-8600 or visit http://www.leadbankonline.com