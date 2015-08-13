Lead Bank Launches Client Loyalty Program for Businesses

Kansas City, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/13/2015 --Lead Bank, an 86-year-old, locally-owned financial institution, dedicated to the needs of small businesses and their families, continues to provide their clients with highly innovative ways to bank and do business. Upon the opening of their new flagship branch in the Kansas City's Crossroads, (October 2015) Lead Bank will launch a new client loyalty program, the Preferred Membership Program. This program is aimed at improving the client's overall banking experience by giving the client better banking results and creating a more comprehensive banking relationship with Lead Bank. By pulling together banking and advisory services, Lead Bank is able to offer another level of customer service and knowledge, making banking more efficient.



Lead Bank is the first and only bank in Kansas City that will offer bank memberships exclusively for business, each with distinct benefits, including cash back on interest paid, treasury discounts, discounted advisory services and access to exclusive events. Memberships will consist of three levels: Advance, Director, and Vanguard. Lead Business Advisors, a division of Lead Bank, offers business advisory services such as bookkeeping, financial reporting, consulting, and small business brokerage, all of which will be offered at various discount for each of the member levels. The Membership Team will consist of four highly knowledgeable bankers, who are committed to responding to all applications within one business day and completing membership enrollment within two business days.



The Vanguard level, which is the highest level of membership, provides specific perks such as after-hours access to the Lead Bank Crossroads location four conference rooms, a free personalized membership debit card, a subscription to the Business Buyer's Club and a discount on rental of the rooftop event space.



"At Lead Bank, we deeply value our client relationships and are excited to introduce an innovative way that addresses how business banking clients can interact with our bank. We invest in our clients and take action where we see an opportunity to better serve our clients; the Preferred Membership Program is a tangible example of this. Through the integration of Lead Business Advisors services into our Preferred Membership Program, we are able to claim that we are not just another community bank, but rather an advisory bank that is dedicated to helping its clients win," says Josh Rowland, vice chairman of Lead Bank.



About Lead Bank

For more than 85 years, Lead Bank has remained a strong independent commercial bank dedicated to delivering smart financial solutions for business owners, managers and their families and communities. With two Missouri locations in Garden City and Lee's Summit, Lead Bank provides treasury management, lending services, and personal client products. Lead Bank also offers advisory services to companies from bookkeeping to business brokerage services through its division, Lead Business Advisors. For additional information about Lead Bank, call (816) 220.8600 or visit http://www.leadbankonline.com