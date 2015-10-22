Lead Bank Opens Flagship Branch in Kansas City's Crossroads District

Kansas City, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/22/2015 --Lead Bank, an 86-year-old, locally owned financial institution, dedicated to the needs of small businesses and their families, is excited to announce the opening of their third retail banking branch at 1801 Main in the heart of the Kansas City Crossroads District. To commemorate the grand opening, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held by the Kansas City Chamber of Commerce, members of the Board of Directors, the Rowland family, Congressman Representative Emanuel Cleaver II as well as staff and friends of the bank. Leader, a member of the Kansas City Police Department Mounted Patrol Division, who was recently donated by Lead Bank, was also in attendance. In addition to its two existing locations in Lee's Summit and Garden City, Missouri, this is a first branch location in downtown Kansas City.



"Lead Bank is committed to improving the client-banker relationship. Our new Lead Crossroads location gives clients a simpler way to interact with and connect with Bankers since the space puts the client in control of what he/she wants to accomplish; the bank architecture and technology emphasizes what clients want and how clients want to be served. We believe we are able to provide our clients with better service by creating a truly consultative environment," said Josh Rowland, vice chairman of Lead Bank.



Designed by Kansas City-based Clockwork Architecture + Design, the vision of this newly remodeled 26,000 square foot building was to emanate Lead Bank's new vision of banking. Merging virtual and physical elements into one, Lead Bank can now understand and better support the fundamental needs of its clients. With a new approach to branch architecture, this facility will enable Bankers to be side-by-side with clients. Removing physical barriers, for example, large teller counters and oversized desks of traditional bank branches, this workspace will offer Bankers the opportunity to engage with clients on their terms, where they are and how they want to meet – online, by video conference or in a conference room, at a coffee table, a mentor booth or on the mezzanine.



Lead Bank Crossroads was equipped with two drive-through lanes, two electric car-charging stations and a walk-up ATM, perfect for the Crossroads community. Lead Bank will also double as a tech incubator, with designated office space for three grant winners of LaunchKC, a startup community. Lead Bank Crossroads has surpassed traditional banking transactions to create a community bank for collaboration, recreation, and achieving financial goals. The 2,345 square foot indoor/outdoor rooftop mezzanine offers unparalleled north and west-facing views of the downtown Kansas City skyline, encouraging business functions as well as after-hours events. Self-directed technology stations, easily accessible, free parking and located adjacent to the KC Streetcar line, are all added benefits. Breaking down financial barriers of the past will give today's business owners a competitive edge and ultimately change the way people look, think and feel about the banking industry. Bank Crossroads is open from Monday through Saturday. Monday-Wednesday, Friday from 7:30am-6:00 pm, Thursday from 7:30am-7:00 pm, and Saturday 9:00am-12:00 pm.



About Lead Bank

For more than 85 years, Lead Bank has remained a strong independent commercial bank dedicated to delivering smart financial solutions for business owners, managers and their families and communities. With locations in Garden City, Lee's Summit and now the Kansas City Crossroads, Lead Bank continues to provide treasury management, lending services, and personal client products. Lead Bank also offers advisory services to companies from bookkeeping to business brokerage services through its division, Lead Business Advisors. The new flagship location in Kansas City's dynamic KC Crossroads District introduces clients to a new "era of banking". For additional information, call (816) 220.8600 or visit http://www.lead.bank