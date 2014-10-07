Lead Generation Ranks as Top Global Sales and Marketing Challenge

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/07/2014 --360 Leads™ (360leads.com) announced the release of its 2014 edition of The Black Report™ (#theblackreport), its global study of B2B sales lead generation practices with C-levels, sales leadership and marketing executives from six continents. The study highlights sales lead generation as the most important sales and marketing challenge facing 58% of companies. Although 78.5% of companies have engaged in lead generation programs over the past 12 months, only 17.3% are meeting their sales lead generation targets.



The most successful sales lead generation channels tend to be those that can offer a high degree of targeting. Ranked in order of effectiveness, outbound telemarketing, email marketing and digital marketing deliver the best results. However, primary reasons cited for poor lead generation results are inadequate budgets and internal company issues.



Stuart Lewis, President & CEO at global sales lead generation company 360 Leads says, “Considering the consistent view that lead generation is fundamental to achieving topline revenue growth, it’s concerning to see companies either investing too little in this area or allowing internal issues to get in the way of one of the key elements of sustained business growth.”



Other key findings outlined in The Black Report™ include:



Companies who communicate 3 or more times with their sales prospects are 2.4 times more likely to meet their targets



More sales people equals a better chance to meet sales lead generation targets – 62% better, to be exact, for companies with sales forces of over 25 people



Companies with over 100 employees are 1.5 times more likely to hit their sales lead generation targets than smaller companies



The most successful sales lead generators come from financial services, business and professional services and technology



The least successful sales lead generators come from manufacturing, healthcare and pharmaceuticals



Sales lead generation frequency and performance varies by region



“Many factors contribute to sales lead generation performance, but the biggest factor is simply making a collective team effort to do it,” says Lewis. “Australia ranks first in achieving their sales lead generation targets. And while there are many reasons for this, including the fact they do it more than most, I’d expect that shared commitment, know-how and teamwork sum up what delivers.”



The Black Report™ and accompanying insights into the findings from 360 Leads, is available in digital format at 360leads.com. 325 participants from six continents were surveyed for The Black Report™.



About 360 Leads

360 Leads™ finds new customers for our clients by connecting them with key decision makers to grow their business, anywhere in the world. We support clients’ sales growth from our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada and our operating hubs in Phoenix, USA and Adelaide, Australia.



360 Leads is the only sales lead generation company that provides a complete precision-based nurturing process that is customized for each client to deliver optimal results. We integrate digital, direct, inbound and outbound marketing services while engaging the specialized expertise of our people, data and technology to deliver qualified sales opportunities.



To learn more, visit 360leads.com or call 844-360-LEAD (5323).



360 Leads is a 5th business® company, an integrated sales and marketing organization.



Twitter: @360leads

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/360-leads

Contact: David Harlow

David.Harlow@360leads.com

480-477-7532



© 2014, 360 Leads, Inc. All rights reserved. 360 Leads™, find. connect. grow.™ The Black Report™ and 5th business® are trademarks of the 5th business group of companies.