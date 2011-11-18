ClickPoint Software Announces Free Lead Management Client Portal

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/18/2011 --ClickPoint Software® today announced the launch of the new Client Portal for all LeadExec Users. This major update provides LeadExec customers with access to a fully featured lead management portal, giving users a completely integrated ecosystem to distribute and manage leads all with the same program. Access to the new Client Portal is completely free to all LeadExec customers, lowering the barrier to entry for Lead Generation companies to work with small lead buyers.



The new Client Portal addresses the need for Lead Generation companies to work with smaller buyers of leads in order to mitigate risk and loss. Investing solely in one or two large accounts leaves Lead Generation companies vulnerable to a complete financial collapse should one of their large accounts decide to do business elsewhere. With the aid of the Client Portal, users will be able to grow their business quickly while also reducing risk and provide a valuable tool for their lead-buying customers.



“When developing our lead management system we really wanted to take our time and create a quality product for our clients. Many lead generation companies are looking for a competitive advantage and this tool gives them that. They can white label this system so that when they offer their leads and marketing knowledge, they also offer a completely free lead management system. The value proposition is easy to comprehend and should allow our lead generation clients to open more doors and bring on more clients.” – Gabriel Buck, CEO, ClickPoint Software



Included among the many features of the Client Portal are:

- Receive live call transfers, internet leads, and 800 IVR calls

- Performance summary charts

- Order leads

- Return leads

- Set up multiple sales agents

- Update lead status

- Customizable company news section

- Export data to Excel, Word, or XML

- Access via iPhone or Blackberry device



The new Client Portal has been designed with a simple interface that is easy for small size companies to understand, yet includes powerful advanced features that can propel the profitability of large corporations. ClickPoint Software’s goal has been to create the best software available for the Lead Generation industry at the lowest possible cost. This is done so every business has an equal opportunity to compete in the emerging field of lead generation and lead management.



Response from the 150 beta testers of the Client Portal has been overwhelmingly positive. Major companies are deciding to forego the development of internal lead management software in favor of the ClickPoint Software Client Portal. By increasing lead transparency through the use of the Client Portal, companies will be better able to grade the effectiveness of current lead generation strategies and determine the best providers of lead sources for their particular business. Best of all, the Client Portal is completely free. There are no initial costs, nor are there any costs per seats. Users can create an unlimited number of individual accounts that can use the Client Portal to manage their sales leads.



For more info please visit:

http://bit.ly/uExcon

http://clickpointsoftware.com



About ClickPoint Software

ClickPoint is the world’s premier software company in the field of Lead Management and Lead Distribution Software. With a goal to simplify lead distribution and lead management by creating user-friendly software that doesn’t compromise on performance, ClickPoint is changing the world’s view on lead management.