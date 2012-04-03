Leader Dogs Classic 26th Annual Golf Tournament

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/03/2012 --The Leader Dogs Classic will hold its 26th Annual Charity golf tournament Monday, April 30th, 2012 at Ancala Country Club in Scottsdale, AZ. Shot gun start time is 12:00PM with registration beginning at 10:30AM. Proceeds benefit Leader Dogs for the Blind, an organization that provides training and delivering of guide dogs for visually impaired people.



To register for this event please visit: www.leaderdogsclassic.org. Entry fee is $150.00 per person / $600.00 per foursome. Dinner and auction at Ancala Country Club will follow the golf event. If you are interested in only attending the Dinner/Auction, you may register online for this as a separate event on our website. Ancala Country Club is located at 11700 N. Via Linda, Scottsdale, AZ 85259.



The Leader Dogs Classic (LDC) organization is dedicated to improving the well-being of the blind and visually impaired by raising funds to purchase companion service leader (guide) dogs. Founded and incorporated in Arizona, LDC is a 501 (C)(3) charitable organization that is 100% volunteer supported.



Leader Dogs for the Blind, founded in 1939, is headquartered in Rochester, Michigan and provides dog guides to people who are blind and visually impaired to enhance their mobility, independence and quality of life. In addition to the dog guide program, they offer programs that allow a person’s emancipation and enhance their quality of life in other ways, including Accelerated Mobility, Trekker GPS training, computer courses and seminars for Orientation and Mobility professionals. Currently, Leader Dogs for the Blind is the only facility in North America to teach deaf-blind students to work with a dog guide.