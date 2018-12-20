Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/20/2018 --Team Quotient: How to Build High Performance Leadership Teams that Win Every Time (Turner Publishing) hits the virtual shelves. It is now available for pre-order on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Indie Bound, and the author's website.



Written by leadership team titan Douglas Gerber, the book utilizes proven leadership team strategies to take teams from mediocre, to high performance. As Gerber states "Leaders are only as good as the teams they build."



Utilizing his extensive experience as a corporate executive—Gerber is the former Vice President of PepsiCo in Greater China—the author introduces his trademarked approach of Team Quotient (TQ) to support leaders to create their own High Performance Teams.



The fundamentals of Team Quotient is based on a 10-year study with 108 teams from Fortune 500 and other global companies, on the essential elements of High Performance Teams. Team Quotient contains over 50 corporate references and case studies.



Praise for Team Quotient

"Team Quotient is a novel concept which both measures team effectiveness while offering a roadmap for your team success!" Marshall Goldsmith – best-selling author of What Got You Here Won't Get You There and Triggers



Those who pre-order will receive a free Collective TQ HealthCheck as well as a fifteen-minute personal consultation with the author.



For more information about Douglas Gerber and ordering "Team Quotient" visit http://www.douglasgerber.com.



