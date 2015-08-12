Leaders in Pharmaceutical Business Intelligence BioMed E-Book Metabolic Genomics & Pharmaceutics Available on Amazon

Newtown, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/12/2015 --Leaders in Pharmaceutical Business Intelligence would like to announce the First volume of their BioMedical E-Book Series D:



Metabolic Genomics & Pharmaceutics, Vol. I



which is now available on Amazon Kindle at http://www.amazon.com/dp/B012BB0ZF0.



This e-Book is a comprehensive review of recent Original Research on METABOLOMICS and related opportunities for Targeted Therapy written by Experts, Authors, Writers. This is the first volume of the Series D: e-Books on BioMedicine – Metabolomics, Immunology, Infectious Diseases. It is written for comprehension at the third year medical student level, or as a reference for licensing board exams, but it is also written for the education of a first time baccalaureate degree reader in the biological sciences. Hopefully, it can be read with great interest by the undergraduate student who is undecided in the choice of a career. The results of Original Research are gaining value added for the e-Reader by the Methodology of Curation. The e-Book's articles have been published on the Open Access Online Scientific Journal, since April 2012. All new articles on this subject, will continue to be incorporated, as published with periodical updates.



We invite e-Readers to write an Article Reviews on Amazon for this e-Book on Amazon.



All forthcoming BioMed e-Book Titles can be viewed at:

http://pharmaceuticalintelligence.com/biomed-e-books/



Leaders in Pharmaceutical Business Intelligence, launched in April 2012 an Open Access Online Scientific Journal is a scientific, medical and business multi expert authoring environment in several domains of life sciences, pharmaceutical, healthcare & medicine industries. The venture operates as an online scientific intellectual exchange at their website http://pharmaceuticalintelligence.com and for curation and reporting on frontiers in biomedical, biological sciences, healthcare economics, pharmacology, pharmaceuticals & medicine. In addition the venture publishes a Medical E-book Series available on Amazon's Kindle platform.



Analyzing and sharing the vast and rapidly expanding volume of scientific knowledge has never been so crucial to innovation in the medical field. WE are addressing need of overcoming this scientific information overload by:



1. delivering curation and summary interpretations of latest findings and innovations on an open-access, Web 2.0 platform with future goals of providing primarily concept-driven search in the near future



2. providing a social platform for scientists and clinicians to enter into discussion using social media



3. compiling recent discoveries and issues in yearly-updated Medical E-book Series on Amazon's mobile Kindle platform



This curation offers better organization and visibility to the critical information useful for the next innovations in academic, clinical, and industrial research by providing these hybrid networks.