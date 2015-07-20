Leading Adjustable Bed Brands Compared by Sleep Junkie in New Guide

Minneapolis, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/20/2015 --Adjustable bed bases are quickly becoming the new "it" item in the bedding world, capturing the attention of both baby boomers and tech-savvy millennials. While their popularity and availability has expanded rapidly over the past 20 years, many consumers remain unfamiliar with the market and unsure how to best shop for an adjustable base.



Sleep Junkie recently compared several top brands to provide insight and a starting point for readers. Published July 17, the guide is titled, "How to Find the Best Adjustable Bed," and includes information on six leading brands of adjustable beds: Reverie, Serta, Tempurpedic, Amerisleep, Craftmatic and Costco.



For each brand, the guide details the models offered, where and how they are sold, where they stand on reviews, pricing ranges, and information related to durability and guarantees.



Using data from consumer reviews and other third-party reports, Sleep Junkie compares all six brands in detail on traits like price, benefits, durability, warranty and consumer review scores, using a point system to rank and contrast the offerings.



In the rankings, the top-scoring adjustable bed brand proved to be Amerisleep, followed closely by bases from Serta and Tempurpedic. The other lines were largely impacted by factors such as limited reviews, a lack of transparency, reduced value or other traits that affected consumer opinions.



The guide reminds readers to compare brands in depth before making a decision, to ensure that the retailer is upfront about specifications and warranties, and to weigh extra features against the added cost to determine value. The full comparisons are available on the Sleep Junkie website, along with previous guides choosing a mattress for back pain, bed recycling and many other subjects.



About SleepJunkie.org

SleepJunkie.org is a blog dedicated to all things sleep, from mattresses, bedding, to research and more. With a focus on making mattress research easier, the website offers independent assessments and reviews of the latest brands and technologies. Readers also enjoy timely updates on mattress-related news and expert help in selecting the best mattress to fit their needs and lifestyle.