Leading Answering Service VoiceNation Releases Free Curriculum Abundant Living Life Skills to Improve Business

Buford, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/03/2016 --A professional answering service that helps businesses of all sizes deal with their telecommunication needs Has released a free 1-year study called Curriculum for Abundant Living Life Skills (CALLS). The free course is aimed at helping people achieve more out of life by learning the skills they need to succeed in business as well as skills in how to find a job and succeed in that job. The curriculum, which is a collaboration between VoiceNation and Georgia CALLS (gacalls.org) is available as a free download.



VoiceNation, who has become one of the most respected live answering services with tens of thousands of clients wanted to use their experience to help people improve their business and life skills.



The Curriculum for Abundant Living Life Skills is an important tool for those looking for a job. One of the biggest problems, when someone is trying to gain a new job or to further their career is understanding the skills needed to write a resume as well as communication skills during an interview. Many people fail to get a job interview due to not understanding what is needed to stand out from the crowd, and this is one of the important skills the downloadable course will teach.



The course (http://www.qualityansweringservice.com/curriculum-abundant-living-life-skills/business) covers a number of topics which includes:



- Writing a Resume

- Etiquette

- Ethics

- Email Etiquette

- Consistency

- Conflict Resolution

- How to Find a Job

- Interviewing

- Salesmanship

- Attendance



These skills can help change lives and provide those looking for a job with a more understanding of how to improve their chances of getting an interview and being successful at the interviewing stages.



Jason Gazaway, Marketing Specialist at VoiceNation, stated: As a business answering service, over the years we have had the pleasure of experiencing both sides of handling the intricate details of many types of businesses, as well as handling the ins and outs of running our own business. Through this process we have learned skills in dealing with people on both sides of the fence. Some of these were simple and straightforward, and some were a little more intense, but through it all, it was a great experience for us, our staff, and the businesses we serve. The course aims to share that experience."



To learn more about the course and how it can help improve communication skills, please visit www.qualityansweringservice.com



About VoiceNation

VoiceNation is the leading provider of 24-hour, professional-grade live answering services and call center solutions. Named "Top Provider in Industry" by PC World, VoiceNation is positioned as a knowledge leader with innovations in pricing, service, and proprietary open source technology. Over 50,000 businesses worldwide, including Comedy Central, Delta, Dunkin' Donuts, Rolls Royce, and StateFarm trust VoiceNation as their professional telephone answering service. Founded in 2002, VoiceNation is a privately-held company that invests heavy emphasis in staff development and community outreach opportunities.



To learn more about VoiceNation, visit http://www.qualityansweringservice.com



About Georgia CALLS

The mission of Georgia CALLS is to help families in distress in the Gwinnett and Hall County area recover from homelessness and lack of employment by providing intentional job and life skills training, steady employment, personalized case management and the procurement of stable housing. Georgia CALLS strives to transform mindsets, rebuild families, and build entrepreneurs by nurturing sustainable, positive habits that will radically change the lifestyle of individuals, children, and families in the community for the better.



For more information about Georgia CALLS, visit www.gacalls.org