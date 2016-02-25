Leading Anxiety Coach Georgia Foster Launches Campaign to Highlight Online Anxiety Help

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/25/2016 --According to a recent report from the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, approximately 40 million adults in America suffer from an anxiety disorder. That is around 18 per cent of the population, with a large portion of them not letting their family and friends know what they are going through. Georgia Foster, a leading anxiety coach as seen in the media, wants people suffering from anxiety to make those people around them to be aware of what they are going through.



The leading anxiety coach has launched an online program that helps people suffering from anxiety. The Calm Confident You Program (http://georgiafoster.com/the-calm-confident-you) is an online program that provides support for people with anxiety and helps them to overcome the problems they have to lead a better lifestyle. The program has received positive reviews from health experts and people who have used the service. It works by using it for just half an hour each day.



The online anxiety help program has helped thousands of people around the world to overcome their anxiety issues. Georgia Foster is so confident she can help people with their anxiety she offers people to try the service for free for one day and offers a 45-day money back guarantee.



Anxiety does not only reduce a person's lifestyle and finds them struggling with daily issues and tasks, but it also costs $42 billion to the health care each year in the USA. With the help of the online anxiety program (Calm Confident You), individuals can get the help they need without waiting for an appointment to come through or paying to see an anxiety expert.



Georgia Foster launched the program after finding clients had to wait a long time to gain an appointment with her due to her reputation and her appointments being filled for months in front. By launching the online anxiety help program, she knew she could offer the same professional service online as she does on a one to one basis. This program allows people to be helped all around the world without having to wait to receive help. They can visit her site, sign up for the program and receive the help they need to overcome their anxiety problems.



The program



The program can help people manage their anxiety problems with less than half an hour a day



Learn the powerful Inner Dialogue Psychology theory that has changed 10,000's of Georgia's clients' lives all over the world



This program is online and also fully downloadable if you choose



No need for expensive one to one therapy, saving you hundreds!



Start living more right now with these proven techniques



Risk-free with our 45 days 100% money back guarantee to you



To learn more about the Calm Confident You program and how it can help someone who has anxiety, please visit http://georgiafoster.com/programmes/the-calm-confident-you



Note: The author, public speaker and professional hypnotherapist is offering members of the press to try the program for free by contacting her. She is available for interview to talk about the program.



About Georgia Foster

Georgia Foster's revolutionary hypnotherapy has changed tens of thousands of lives all over the world. Her easy to follow, amazing strategies are specifically designed to shift your thinking and replace old habits with powerful, positive, new ones.



