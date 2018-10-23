Dandenong South, Victoria -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2018 --Leading Australian Adult Shop to Start Accepting Cryptocurrencies for Online Purchases



This not only reflects the nature of millennials buying products online with cryptocurrency, but one thing we have found our customers have in common, they are looking for websites that will accept bitcoin and altcoins with privacy in mind.



Sexual health & adult toys purchases online has shown rapid growth in 2017, with an extraordinary 15.5% increase in 2018. Regional residents are adopting online channels for purchasing products, New South Wales the ACT and Victoria helped these states secure their places as the top three players for online shopping growth. Based on these statistics the company is building and currently expanding it's customer base by reaching out to it's active users to implement new features for increasing customer satisfaction.



The CEO of Toys4sex emphasized the importance of company's marketing strategy "We believe in the growth in online spending, which is significantly outperforming traditional retail spending in Australia."



This would add significant value to customers who were increasingly looking to adopt digital currencies. The new payment implementation aims to enable households and couples to easily and safely buy vibrators or a penis pump online with any coin.



Toys4sex envisions its online business to evolve as digital currencies are becoming mainstream, and our view at Toys4sex is to support customer choice and convenience. We anticipate a surge in the number of customers who would like to buy adult toys online in crypto in the coming years.



A promise to our customers



To celebrate our 7th anniversary, Toys4sex makes a promise to customers. "We owe it to you and our future users to remain ahead of the curve when it comes to paying for products automatically, for your privacy and discretion, all orders on our site will be discreetly and confidentially handled.".



About Toys4sex

Toys4sex is a company which focuses on sexual wellness products and healthy sexual relationships, we have tens of thousands of happy customers and over 50,000 orders. We are considered as Australia's largest online adult shop. We are focused on providing the best customer service and value for our consumers.



