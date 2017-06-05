Leading Brokerage Discusses Residential Real Estate Industry's Biggest Influencer

Monrovia, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/05/2017 --Broker/Owners Marie and Mark Hischier have experience in three states working for traditional and flat-fee brokerages. After 16 years in the industry, they understand the importance of being knowledgeable from a business and consumer standpoint.



Real estate professionals must be well-versed in their brokerage's technology, systems and processes. But they also need to consider the consumer.



In a RISMedia spotlight interview titled, "Thorough Planning: The Secret to Success," Marie explains how savvy buyers and sellers can do their own research and posting on miscellaneous websites for marketing exposure.



"As agents, we need to guide them through the process," said Marie. "At the same time, we need to understand the technology available to the public and be able to utilize and maximize it to benefit our clients and our business."



Knowledge of the industry's tools leads to efficiency, which in turn leads to great service. The Hischiers share how their franchisor's technology and systems allow them to focus on their clients, not the minutiae of paperwork and the hassle of keeping up with back office operations.



"To be successful, you need to continuously educate yourself in all facets: technology, contracts, marketing, relationship-building, etc.," said Marie. "It's not a matter of reinventing the wheel, but staying focused on the positive aspects of that wheel and knowing when to replace it with a new, unworn wheel."



About HomeSmart International

Founded in 2000 by entrepreneur Matt Widdows, HomeSmart International quickly became the fastest growing real estate brokerage firm in Arizona and still holds that distinction today. HomeSmart International is ranked as one of the top 20 real estate brokerages in the United States, and was recently ranked as the number one brokerage firm in the Metropolitan Phoenix market. From its international franchising headquarters based in Scottsdale, HomeSmart International began franchising in 2010, and continues to grow by offering franchisees efficiency and innovation coupled with the systems and technologies necessary to succeed in today's evolving real estate industry. Today, the brand has nearly 100 offices in 16 states and more than 11,500 agents nationwide.



