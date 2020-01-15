Leading Bus and Truck Crash Injury Firm Representing Passenger in the 2020 PA Turnpike Crash, Launches Investigation

Blue Bell, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2020 --Jon Ostroff, a leader in bus crash litigation and founding partner of Ostroff Injury Law, is representing a passenger who was injured in the Pennsylvania Turnpike crash on January 5, 2020. As legal counsel, Ostroff's Pennsylvania statewide injury firm has launched an in-depth investigation into the cause of the multi-vehicle collision which killed five people and injured more than 60. For those involved in the crash, Ostroff urges that taking legal action immediately can help get answers and hold negligent parties accountable.



"Our investigation on behalf of the victims that have contacted and retained us is now underway," Ostroff said. "Our past success on behalf of clients injured or killed in these tragic bus and truck crash cases is often a result of evidence we secure through our investigation. This includes information we gather from our clients, other passengers and eyewitnesses."



The case involves a devastating bus and truck crash that occurred at night on January 5, 2020 on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The operator of a Z & D Tour Inc. bus failed to negotiate a highway curve while traveling from New York City to Cincinnati. He then drove up a steep embankment and rolled over, after which a FedEx tractor-trailer, two UPS tractor-trailers, and a car struck the bus. The bus driver and two passengers were ejected from the bus and died. Two people were killed in the first UPS tractor-trailer to collide with the bus. Others involved were transported to area hospitals with injuries ranging from stable to critical condition.



"This was a traumatic event for the bus passengers, who are now dealing with both physical and psychological injuries," Ostroff said. "Sadly, this horrific crash needlessly took the lives of five people, including a nine-year-old girl."



Hire Legal Counsel Right Away, Ostroff Says

Acting immediately is especially critical when a collision involves a bus. Commercial vehicle companies hire professionals to protect their interests; these people get to the crash scene as soon as possible to begin building a strong case in the companies' favor. Retaining legal counsel can help secure key evidence and witnesses while they are still available, in order to reveal the true cause of the collision.



After an automobile crash, insurance adjusters also move quickly to minimize victims' claim payouts. An experienced attorney can handle all correspondence with the insurance companies to avoid a misunderstanding being used against their client.



For nearly three decades, Ostroff Injury Law has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for injured victims. The firm represented more victims of Greyhound bus crashes than any other firm in America.