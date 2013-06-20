Leading Consulting Firm Announces New President & CEO

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/20/2013 --Fairfield Index announced today a leadership transition and significant repositioning of assets to respond to market demands. Teresa Barber takes the helm as President & CEO beginning June 24, 2013. Current President and founder, Don Upton, transitions as Chairman of the firm and will continue to serve as a special senior consultant for select signature projects on regional competitiveness and collaboration. The firm’s asset repositioning plans include a market presence the northern American Gulf Coast, Central Florida, and Washington, D.C.



Ms. Barber’s role as President & CEO with the firm is preceded by a roster of successes as a member of Fairfield Index’s leadership team. She has led successful strategies for the firm’s clients in economic development and workforce/education both domestically and internationally since 2007. Ms. Barber has been published in Florida Trend and numerous client publications, and authored nationally-recognized reports on critical issues ranging from STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) as a key driver for economic and workforce delivery systems, to the impact of the Panama Canal expansion on North American logistics systems, economies, and competitiveness. She has led the firm in responding to calls for repositioning post-conflict economic delivery systems and reforming workforce systems abroad, and is recognized as a leading STEM/economic development consultant, regional strategic planner, and media and communications strategist. She is a member of the International Economic Development Council, Public Relations Society of America, Florida Economic Development Council, and the Northwest Florida Regional Working Group of the Children’s Movement of Florida. Most recently, Ms. Barber has been called to judge the Best Commitment to Education Program 2013 Corporate Citizenship Awards for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.



Don Upton said, “Our clients and stakeholders are calling for Fairfield Index’s engagement and data-driven competencies in more and more jurisdictions, and market leadership in helping them address changing economic and competitive conditions. With this step, the firm will draw on Ms. Barber’s proven leadership in the public, private, and independent sectors.”



“Ms. Barber is an experienced, skilled, and visionary leader,” remarked Dr. Jimmie L. Davis, Jr., engineer with the MITRE Corporation and President of STEMflorida, Inc. “As President and CEO, she will advance the deep legacy of high quality consulting that Fairfield Index has established. I predict that her love of data and unique talent to engage and excite people will be a gift to businesses, governors, STEM organizations, economic developers, workforce boards, state agencies, and community foundations nationwide.”



Fairfield Index also announced strengthening of its research and analytical competencies to provide custom consulting on growth and expansion of industries and businesses, guidance for relocation of private sector assets, business retention and recruitment strategies, asset analyses and mapping, and specialized analyses on workforce, education, career pathways, and STEM. The firm is expanding data and analytical illustration competencies into infographics and custom social media and marketing strategies. Fairfield Index will continue to provide custom consulting in the areas of economic development and regionalism, strategic communications, and STEM and workforce/talent pipelines.



About Fairfield Index, Inc.

Fairfield Index was founded on September 11, 2001 by Don Upton, an expert in economic development, regional collaboration, talent delivery, strategic philanthropy, and public affairs. The firm maintains a special mission to ensure healthy, sustainable, connected communities and organizations with clear opportunities for wealth creation for all. Clients benefit from integrated, custom consulting solutions that leverage fresh, current data and analyses, innovative community conversation strategies, and clear perspectives to further client goals and strategic aspirations. The firm has provided competitive solutions for clients across the public, private, and non-profit sectors, including the Central Florida Partnership, IBM Corporation, Columbus State Community College and the Central Ohio Compact, STEMflorida, Inc., Workforce Florida, Inc., a 16 -county Rural Catalyst Project, and Eurozone and multi-national logistics and engineering interests.