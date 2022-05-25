Leading Dentist in Downtown Calgary Receives Excellent Service Review

Calgary, AB -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/24/2022 --They provide all of the necessary services to support preventative dental hygiene, emergency care, restorative procedures and a variety of cosmetic dentistry options to ensure you love your smile for years to come. They also strive to offer all of this in a setting that always gives excellent service to their patients.



"Our goal is always to help our patients create the best health possible and find longevity through healthy daily practices. Since your oral health affects your overall health, it's critical that you take great care of your smile to live and age well," says Dr. Rose Nagra, clinic operator and lead dentist at Ambiance Dental. Dr. Rose's passion for her patient's health is evident in the amount of time and care she puts into addressing the concerns of each patient, one tooth at a time!



When you become a new patient at Ambiance Dental, you are welcomed with their 90 minute New Patient Comprehensive Evaluation where your Calgary dentist will go over every tooth and aspect of your mouth. They will also go over a thorough intake questionnaire to ensure they fully understand your health and habits. This ensures that the advice and medical opinions you are given by your dentist are personalized to you and your unique needs. It also leads to many excellent service reviews from our patients who are thrilled at the level of care and attention they receive.



"Providing our patients with the care they need, when they need it is important to our team at Ambiance Dental," says Dr. Rose. "We invest in each patient to protect the health of their teeth and provide them the best options and outcomes possible. Passion to exceed expectations is a driving force behind this, especially when it comes to the health and wellbeing of each patient. This often leads to excellent service reviews, which we are always proud of each one".



Hearing from their patients that their care has been exceptional means so much to the team at Ambiance Dental. They work hard to ensure each patient gets the best physical care possible, but also they each of their unique needs are met. When patients share their feedback, it helps them to know where they are doing well and where they can further improve their offering.



Please reach out to the team at Ambiance Dental at (403)261-7661 with any questions related to their services, customer feedback and service reviews and how they can help to support patients in their local downtown Calgary community further.