Leading Digital Marketer Kris Degioia and NFL Hero Mark Washington Join in Revolutionary Pazup

Palo Alto, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/04/2017 --When you have Forbes' one of the top 10 digital marketing strategists Kris Degioia joining in something, it has to be really exciting.' Add on to it the news of retired NFL hero Mark Washington coupling in into the same endeavor which means something simply phenomenal is coming up. Well, we are talking here about the revolutionary mobile payment solution PazUp which has announced to rope in Degioia as VP of Marketing and Washington as its COO. The futuristic payment solution has declared to "redefine the way we do business".



PazUp is scheduled to launch in 90 days, all across the globe.



"We are delighted to announce that recently we have brought on board leading digital marketing strategist and CEO of WTF Multimedia Kris Degioia as our honorary VP of marketing. Besides, we are also excited to report that erstwhile NFL linebacker legend Mark Washington is joining our team as our revered COO. The extremely talented Degioia has always awed us with her incredible marketing prowess and her presence in our team will be massive for PazUp's exposure to the world. We are also grateful to Washington for agreeing to grace our team as one of the administrative heads. Such an elite executive panel is sure to take PazUp to the heights", stated Charlie Gomez, the CEO of PazUp.



The PazUp team has also roped in the great Jim Hunter who would be overseeing the technological wing of the company and Daniel Lorick, who will work as a Chief data officer.



Dubbed as a "no-app" futuristic payment system, PazUp is a full-mobile payment solution. It speaks of a highly secured transaction process and can be integrated with all kinds of industries via cloud mobilization. No more the users would be required to pay through check, cash or cards as PazUp will enable them to pay simply from the mobile phone and that too for a wide array of services or digital and hard goods.



"We wish to relieve you from the usual prolonged waits for Ticketing and the hassles of username & passwords for app-based payment systems. PazUp is going to revolutionize the way you have been doing your business by assuring an instant payment facility where you can pay with a Debit or Credit card and receive Tickets just immediately. You would just need your mobile phone here and can sell your tickets from any location now with internet connection. No longer would you have to stay stuck to just one location to sell your tickets."



With the edgy functions of Apple Pay, PazUp technology is aimed to minimize the frustrating wait time for parking payment and ticketing. It enables the users to automatically reconnect with clients already present at their venues to offer targeted sales messaging, which will notify them about valuable deals currently running at the venue. All the data would be hosted in a single client profile that can be capitalized later for the subsequent buying efforts.



"PazUp will bring POS to your customer and enhance your client's ability to enjoy themselves at your platform. As it vouches for spontaneous purchasing, our breakthrough mobile payment system would reduce wait time for all kinds of payment fees & services."



To know more about PazUp, visit www.PazUp.com.



Follow Kris degioia on twitter @Kris_Degioja and follow pazup @_pazup



