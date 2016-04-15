Leading Electric Motor Repair Company Joins Tennessee Association of Utility Districts (TAUD)

Cartersville, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/15/2016 --Tekwell Services is now a proud associate member of the Tennessee Association of Utility Districts (TAUD). This organization serves more than 500 utilities and businesses in the state of Tennessee, and its mission is to "provide the highest quality technical, legal and operational support to assist its members in delivering safe and efficient services in the public interest."



David Brooks, outside sales representative for Tekwell Services in Knoxville, Tennessee shares more about the decision to join. "We do quite a bit of electric motor repair and pump repair for utility companies in Tennessee," he says, "along with those in South Carolina and Georgia. Utility company work is in fact a specialty of ours and now we have a greater opportunity to network with these professionals and exchange useful information with one another."



Tekwell is a member of the Electrical Apparatus Service Association (EASA) and will soon be audited by SKF for their exclusive "Certified Rebuilder" quality program.



About Tekwell Services

Tekwell Services offers industrial motor repair and services plus drives and pump repair. From fractional horsepower to medium voltage, Tekwell has the skills and equipment needed to repair, test, and install machinery while ensuring peak efficiency and reliability. While a lot of companies claim to care about quality, Tekwell can stand behind their claims with documented quality procedures.



