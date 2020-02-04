Leading Financial Recruitment Firm, Selby Jennings Provides Specialist Support to Recruit the Right Talent for UK Businesses

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/04/2020 --The financial services industry in the UK is thriving. However, recent economic and political uncertainty has meant that the guidance of a specialist recruiter for those seeking out – or looking to fill – financial recruitment jobs in locations like London, Birmingham and Manchester has become even more crucial. This type of expert support enables those working in the sector to take advantage of opportunities as they arise and prepare for, and manage, risks.



Selby Jennings UK was established in London in 2004. This is a firm with a great deal of experience of the UK market. As a specialist recruiter for the banking and financial services industry, Selby Jennings UK has a unique perspective and has grown and developed alongside the industry that it serves. The firm is now a leading expert in the UK, pairing up the most exciting talent with businesses, from innovative start-ups to British institutions of banking and finance.



In an ever changing financial services recruitment market the Selby Jennings UK approach is designed for agility and ensuring responsiveness to change. The firm has looked to reimagine the process of recruitment for businesses operating in locations around the UK, from Manchester and Birmingham to the heart of the capital in London. This approach seeks to take the burden of recruitment off the shoulders of those working in financial services firms who feel constant pressure to attract the most talented people.



The depth of experience and expertise at Selby Jennings UK is a huge advantage, connecting up the right people to the right organisations to enable both to thrive. "Selby Jennings UK helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Officer at Selby Jennings UK. "We work to provide financial services jobs in the UK and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent."



From London to cities in the Midlands, such as Birmingham, and those in the north like Manchester a range of financial services jobs are open and ready to be filled. These include roles such as an investor relations associate, investment analyst, as well as positions in risk management and credit sales. Selby Jennings UK handles recruitment across the financial services industry, from areas such as private credit, to quant analytics, auditing, legal and trading. The range of roles includes both permanent and contract opportunities.



In mercurial markets like financial services, Selby Jennings UK recognises that one of the biggest challenges for any business is building teams that will be able to thrive as well as survive when it comes to both the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. As experts with a deep understanding of the British market, specialist support from a partner such as Selby Jennings UK is now more important than ever before.



