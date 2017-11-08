London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/08/2017 --Brytlyt, the leading GPU-accelerated database & analytics platform, is now offering a real-time visualization analytical tool called Spotlyt designed for massive data sets. SpotLyt allows data scientists and analysts to interactively analyze billion row data sets in real-time, helping them discover correlations and anomalies in ways previously thought impossible.



"Since SpotLyt uses Brytlyt's own data rendering engine to visualize billion row datasets, analysts can now get a holistic and detailed point of view at their fingertips," said Richard Heyns CEO of Brytlyt. "Although Brytlyt works with all visualization tools in the market, we built SpotLyt because we found existing visualization tools don't handle geo-visualization over 20,000 data points very well."



Brytlyt's GPU accelerated database, with its patent-pending IP, features:



- Astonishing Performance: Brytlyt's GPU database and analytics platform are transforming the way businesses use data. Multi-billion row datasets can now be queried in milliseconds, at massively reduced cost.



- Easy integration with existing systems: There's no need for businesses to lose their current investments in code, analytics, and visualization. Instead, they can accelerate them with Brytlyt with little to no effort.



- Smooth scalability: Businesses can add and remove GPU resources at will, scaling their processing capability to suit their needs, ensuring they can massively reduce their data processing costs.



- Functionality-rich & easy to use: Brytlyt is built on PostgreSQL, and its deep functionality is complemented by outstanding ease of use.



Because SpotLyt is built on the open source Plotly platform, analysts will have the ability to add any custom visualization or dashboard that their business requires easily and quickly while using the Brytlyt database gives real-time user experience.



To see a demo of SpotLyt, click here.



To learn more about SpotLyt, click here.



About Brytlyt

Brytlyt was founded in 2013 with the objective of empowering organizations through a revolution in data analytics. Its platform has received accolades from the data industry and it has won several tech and data awards since 2014. Brytlyt combines the power of GPUs with patent-pending IP and integrates with PostgreSQL.



GPU-based processing allows multibillion row data sets to be queried in milliseconds, dramatically reducing run times and associated costs.



For more information, visit http://www.brytlyt.com/.



For more information, please contact Brytlyt at contact@brytlyt.com.



For the latest Brytlyt news:

- Check out our blog: http://www.brytlyt.com/blog/

- Follow us on Twitter: @brytlytdb