Leading Group of Market Centers by Transactions Within Keller Williams Realty to Provide InsideMaps 3D Tours and HDR Videos to All Agents

Arlington, TX -- 12/23/2017 --Keller Williams Realty's largest group of Market Centers by transactions has joined forces with InsideMaps to provide 3D Tours, HDR Videos and Floor Plans to all agents.



The 14 Keller Williams Realty Market Centers owned by the GO Management Company is the largest real estate group to provide 3D Tours and HDR videos to their agents as an included benefit for their listings. InsideMaps and the GO Management Company have worked together to break down price barriers that have prevented mass market adoption of premium real estate content. Keller Williams Realty's leading operating partner, by transactions, is committed to position their agents' listings above the rest with attention-grabbing content that was previously only affordable for high end listings.



"Staying at the forefront of technology is a key to our success," said Smokey Garrett, the Operating Partner of Keller Williams Realty - GO Management Company. "Empowering our agents with InsideMaps will give our listings a huge advantage. As everyone now starts their search for a home online, we have long sought to put every property online in a more intuitive, immersive way. The availability of InsideMaps' affordable iPhone-based approach now makes this possible. InsideMaps also nailed it with a clever way to extend agent engagement with new homeowners post-close through the agent-branded virtual home. We see InsideMaps as a revenue generator, not a cost; so the decision to provide InsideMaps to our agents was easy."



"InsideMaps' innovative iPhone-based capture solution is bringing radical affordability to 3D Tours and HDR Videos, enabling Keller Williams Realty Agents to better market their listings and grow their brands," said Gabe Knox, Vice-President, InsideMaps. "We are proud to partner with Keller Williams Realty's largest group of Market Centers by transactions to put their agents and their customers ahead in this competitive market."



"The quality of InsideMaps 3D Tours and Video Walkthroughs is amazing," said Cameron Butler (Chair of the Keller Williams Realty Tech Committee- Arlington, TX). "My team is very impressed with the sharpness, speed, and stability of these videos. The picture quality is so much better than what we have been able to achieve with standard videos to showcase the best features of the home. We love posting Facebook 360 Photos to our Feed with just one click from the InsideMaps 3D Tour."



Keller Williams Realty Arlington, Texas has been working closely with InsideMaps to develop a best-in-class visual marketing package for its agents. A major factor in InsideMaps' selection was the long term benefits of capturing every home in this Keller Williams Realty organization. The GO Management Company and InsideMaps are building a foundation on which their agents can build and maintain relationships with homeowners beyond the sale of the home. The GO Management Company and InsideMaps are redefining the future of the home and the the future of real estate.



About the Keller Williams Realty Franchise Owner, the GO Management Company

One of the largest Keller Williams Realty Franchise Owners, the GO Management Company, operates in North Texas, New Mexico and Memphis, TN. The GO Management Company is comprised of 14 Keller Williams Realty Market Centers that are leaders in their respective markets. The GO Company is the sixth largest privately held real estate company in the country with 4,500 agents and closes approximately 26,000 transactions per year. With a focus on empowering agents, Keller Williams Realty - GO continually raises the bar on what home sellers and home buyers should expect from a Real Estate Agent.



14 Market Centers operated by GO Management Company:

Arlington, TX

Frisco, TX

Premier, TX

Park Cities, TX

Flower Mound, TX

Urban Dallas, TX

Preston Road, TX

Southlake, TX

Ellis County, TX

Tyler, TX

Santa Fe, NM

Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque West, NM

Memphis, TX



About InsideMaps

InsideMaps is a Stanford StartX company that uses patented technology to create stunning 3D Tours, HDR videos and floor plans of homes. By using iPhones for the panorama photo capture, InsideMaps provides the only mass market solution that ups the game for agents, home sellers and home buyers.