Leading Hypnotherapist Georgia Foster Offers Free Help to Tesco Staff over New Wage Anxiety

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/04/2016 --Dave Lewis the big boss from Tesco this week announced with a straight face that his employees are going to be better off with the new pay deal. However, those same employees have said on different forums and to the media how moral was low and how they were upset, shocked, and stressed over the new working conditions and pay deal. One person who wants to help those Tesco employees overcome that anxiety is the world famous hypnotherapist Georgia Foster, who is offering her help for free.



Georgia Foster often seen in the media launched a program called The Calm and Confident You program (https://ix273.infusionsoft.com/app/form/ccy-article-supermarket); it helps people overcome their anxiety problems by using the program for half an hour each day. The program that is backed and supported by medical professionals and scientific evidence is helping people all over the world, but now, Tesco staff can use it for free to help deal with the shocking news this week.



Many Tesco employees have said they are suffering from Anxiety over the news that their doubled time has been taken away and some of their night premiums. Some have said they are worried about the future with some sharing their concerns on forums that they are suffering from stress and anxiety over the pay deal news from Dave Lewis. Georgia Foster wants to help those people and understands how serious anxiety can be.



That is why all employees from Tesco who are suffering from anxiety can use her program for free by visiting https://ix273.infusionsoft.com/app/form/ccy-article-supermarket



Georgia Foster said: "I understand how upset many people are this week after it was announced that their double time at Tesco and other benefits will be taken away. On forums and social networks, Tesco staff have said how upset they are, and some have said how ill they feel. I want to help and have made my program available for those people for free.



Tesco employees have seen their world turn up side down this week, but by using the Calm Confident You program, it can help people overcome the anxiety they may be feeling.



The program



The program can help people manage their anxiety problems with less than half an hour a day



Learn the powerful Inner Dialogue Psychology theory that has changed 10,000's of Georgia's clients' lives all over the world



This program is online and also fully downloadable if you choose



No need for expensive one to one therapy, saving you hundreds!



Start living more right now with these proven techniques



Risk-free with our 45 days 100% money back guarantee to you



To learn more about the Calm Confident You program and how it can help someone who has anxiety, please visit https://ix273.infusionsoft.com/app/form/ccy-article-supermarket



Note: The author, public speaker and professional hypnotherapist is offering members of the press to try the program for free by contacting her. She is available for interview to talk about the program.



About Georgia Foster

Georgia Foster's revolutionary hypnotherapy has changed tens of thousands of lives all over the world. Her easy to follow, amazing strategies are specifically designed to shift your thinking and replace old habits with powerful, positive, new ones.



Media Contact:

Company Name: Calm Confident You program

Contact Person: Georgia Foster

Email: Georgia@georgiafoster.com

Phone: +447768 858 828

City: London

Country: United Kingdom