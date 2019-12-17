Leading Indian Hospital Artemis Crosses 100 HSCT for MS Treatment Milestone

New Delhi, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/17/2019 --Artemis Hospital is a world class hospital based in India, which is accredited by JCI of the United States. The hospital is becoming increasingly well known as a source for HSCT for MS treatments. In exciting news Artemis recently announced they have done more than 100 successful HSCT treatment for Multiple Sclerosis patients from Europe, America, Australia and 45 other countries and counting. The HSCT in India treatment is much more affordable than in places like Mexico or Russia, costing just $30,000 at Artemis compared to anywhere from $70,000 all the way up to $180,000 in other places.



"We are very pleased to deliver HSCT treatments at our world-class hospital," commented a spokesperson from Artemis. "These treatments have won praise and this is a sure way to cut the price to a more manageable level for many patients and their families."



In addition to HSCT treatment for Multiple Sclerosis, the hospital is also now successfully treating other Auto Immune Diseases with HSCT like Myasthenia Gravis, Systemic Sclerosis, CIDP, SLE, and Lupus Nephritis.



A recent video explaining HSCT treatment at Artemis Hospital can be seen here.



For more details about HSCT treatment in India be sure to visit www.hsctindia.com and on Facebook.



Or YouTube



HSCT India Helpline Phone / WhatsApp - +919818098628



About Artemis HSCT Hospital

Artemis HSCT Hospital is among the finest private hospitals in India and offers advanced tertiary services across 11 Centers of Excellence and 40 Medical Specialities. The hospital is equipped with latest world class technology for diagnostic and therapeutic imaging and in-patient monitoring. Artemis Hospital has performed more than 700 HSCT treatments for various diseases through the years. The HSCT Program for International MS Patients was started at Artemis in 2017 and we have successfully treated more than 100 MS patients till now from across the world.



Health Disclaimer:

The statements regarding this treatment have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This information is not intended to diagnose, treat, or prevent any disease. Do not use this information to diagnose or treat any health problems or illnesses without consulting a physician.