Leading Institutional Investor in Cellular Sites Emerges as a New Provider of Wireless Industry News

TowerPoint Capital announced today that it will be providing industry related news information and content through their online wireless news portal. Company officials believe that the effort to bring original content and up-to-date wireless industry news to their landlord partners as well as the general public will empower cell site owners and assist them in making profitable and informed decisions with their cell sites.



Towerpoint Capital’s wireless news portal will provide up-to-date information and perspectives on the latest industry events and trends including Crown Castle International’s acquisition of AT&T Towers, SoftBank’s Sprint Acquisition, Deutsche Telekom’s search for more T-Mobile Spectrum and much more original cellular news content.



TowerPoint’s wireless news portal is part of the firm’s continued commitment to offering the industry’s most valuable products and services. “Educated and informed cell site owners make better partners, providing a real time stream of valuable news content to this audience falls squarely in our mission as a company” said Jen Lau, TowerPoint’s Director of Marketing. “It can become a time consuming task trying to stay current on all the latest developments and news pertaining to the wireless telecommunications industry,” says Jen “the news portal is designed to make valuable information and perspectives readily available for our landlord partners and other interested parties.”



About TowerPoint Capital

TowerPoint Capital (formerly Communications Capital Group) is a leading institutional investor in cellular site locations across the United States. Since 2007, we have created long-term value for our landlord and corporate partners by emphasizing our core values — Knowledge, Professionalism, Integrity, Partnership. Our leadership team possesses fifty years of combined experience, having invested in (or financed) over $1 billion in telecommunications infrastructure and real estate-related assets.