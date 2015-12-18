Torino, Italy -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/18/2015 --Issues with eye health are, understandably, some of the most frightening a person or family can experience, especially when the eye issue is affecting a teen or young child. Keratoconus is a degenerative disease of the cornea that carries the quality of often affecting younger people, although it does effect adults as well. The fact that it so often affects those with long life expectancies ahead of them makes early diagnosis and effective treatment of Keratoconus an absolute must. Recently, Dr. Bellone, a leading Italian Ophthalmologist with great experience treating Keratoconus, began sharing what has been working well in Italy in this area.



"Here in Italy we've had success with finding Keratoconus early in patients as well as in different approaches to Keratoconus therapy," commented Dr. Bellone about advances being made in Italy, concerning the degenerative disease. "The better known these breakthroughs become, the better off people who face this disease will ultimately be."



According to Dr. Bellone, perhaps the most important thing is to identify the disease at as early an age as possible. This detection can occur quote readily when an Ophthalmologist is properly trained to do so. The value is extremely high. Treating a 12 year old for example with the first signs of the disease could likely end up suffering from not much damage at all, as opposed to if it were discovered in their twenties or thirties.



Dr. Bellone suggests using a variety of methods to fight the disease, but is particularly confident in iontophoretic transepithelial corneal cross-linking, This, according to the doctor, involves the absorption of the medicine, riboflavin or vitamin B2, inside of the ocular tissues by means of electric current at low voltage for 5 minutes. The use of electric current, for the first time in a medical intervention, allows to obtain very high concentrations of the drug within the cornea. The results can be remarkable.



In some cases the need for eyeglasses has even been removed through therapy.



Dr.Bellone, commented, "Over the past 20 years we have developed a surgical technique that allows for the reversal of the keratoconus to an earlier stage and thus to improve vision defects up to eliminating glasses in the most favorable cases. The technique of implantation of Intrastromal corneal rings is ambulatory with surface anesthesia using drops. The patient goes home immediately after the surgery and already the next day can start a completely normal life."



