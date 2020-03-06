Leading Life Science Recruiting Firm EPM Scientific Is Capitalising on New Horizons in Germany

Berlin, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/06/2020 --Every business in the Life Sciences sector faces the same challenge today: talent. In an industry that is constantly changing, and which thrives on disruption and innovation, it's essential for any organisation to invest in robust teambuilding that creates a versatile and skilled workforce ready to optimise opportunities for the business and mitigate risk. EPM Scientific works with organisations in this sector across Germany, including in cities such as Berlin and Munich, Cologne, Frankfurt and Hamburg. An insightful perspective on sector development and change, combined with skilled and passionate consultants, allows EPM Scientific to deliver a range of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions that get results.



New technology is having a huge impact on the Life Sciences sector today. From gene editing to artificial intelligence there is innovation everywhere that has the potential to completely transform the way that patients are treated and diseases tackled. Organisations within the Life Sciences sector need to recruit carefully so as to ensure the resilience to survive and to be able to capitalise on new horizons. EPM Scientific works with a range of enterprises, from start-ups to big, global brands, providing the perspective and resources to make the smartest hires. "EPM Scientific helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Group Marketing Director at EPM Scientific. "We work to provide quality life science recruitment services in Germany and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent."



The fourth largest pharmaceuticals market in the world is to be found in Germany – and the largest in Europe. As a result, there are lots of opportunities in Life Sciences here and a variety of businesses operate across the country, from Berlin and Frankfurt to Cologne, Hamburg and Munich. The pressure on these enterprises to hire well can be intense, not just when it comes to ensuring competitiveness in the industry but also being a pioneer where the science and technology is concerned. With an extensive network that covers more than 60 countries and a committed team of highly trained consultants, EPM Scientific provides essential and effective support to connect talented people with the employers that need them.



The German pharmaceuticals market is forecast to continue to grow, which will both increase the pressure on the organisations within it to hire well and create new opportunities for those who want to work here. EPM Scientific has developed relationships with important businesses in this industry, as well as a strong network of talented candidates. The firm is ideally placed to provide the German Life Sciences industry with the support it needs to build effective teams that can help innovative enterprises to thrive.



