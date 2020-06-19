Zurich, Switzerland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2020 --Switzerland is home to a large number of supply chain management and logistics operations for many of the best-known brands in the world. A strong and positive relationship with the EU, as well as ease of movement for goods has ensured that locations such as Zurich, Geneva, Bern, Lucerne and Chur remain in demand when it comes to supply chain management. While the COVID-19 crisis has changed the way that supply chains operate there is still a great deal of pressure on businesses within this industry to measure up to new standards and find fresh opportunities for growth. DSJ global CH is one of the leading logistics and supply chain recruiters in Switzerland, partnering with businesses large and small when it comes to solving the key challenge of talent.



The firm was founded in 2004 and today designs permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions for businesses across the logistics and supply chain industry. Areas of expertise include procurement, from roles focused on sourcing materials to the need to find ethical suppliers, and technical operations professionals who are able to create, analyse and develop the production of goods and services. DSJ global CH has nurtured a network of exceptional candidates as well as contacts at key businesses in the logistics and supply chain sector. This network is one of the reasons why the firm has become a leading logistics and supply chain recruiter, in Switzerland as well as further afield.



The team at DSJ global CH works with individuals and businesses across Switzerland in major cities including Lucerne and Geneva, Zurich, Chur and Bern. Consultants are trained to the highest standards on an ongoing basis and use best-in-class recruitment technology to ensure that the solutions delivered are the most advanced and individually suited to each situation. Local knowledge is key to the business and has been built up over the years that DSJ global CH has been working nationwide. This is complimented by an international perspective that comes from being part of the Phaidon International group, which is the preferred recruitment partner for 70+ world-leading companies.



In unprecedented and uncertain times, supply chains and technical operations need to be staffed by resilient and flexible skilled professionals with the vision to help businesses survive. DSJ global CH delivers the insight and support to ensure that this happens, future-proofing enterprises and enabling talented people to take significant career next steps.



Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Officer at DSJ global commented "As the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, DSJ global remains at the forefront of delivering quality talent at every stage of the supply chain process. We're in this together and we look forward to helping businesses across Zurich with their recruitment and talent acquisition."



About DSJ global CH

DSJ global CH understands that procurement and supply chain is the critical business driver in any business. The firm provides comprehensive recruitment support to ensure needs can be met, from source to hire.