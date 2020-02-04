Leading Logistics and Supply Chain Recruiters in Switzerland - DSJ Global Announce Growth in Industry Job Opportunities in Europe

Zurich, Switzerland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/04/2020 --Switzerland is world renowned as a base for the supply chain management and logistics operations of many global businesses. Leading logistics and supply chain recruiter DSJ Global works with a broad spectrum of enterprises, from innovative start-ups to well established international names, supporting talented individuals keen to build careers in end-to-end supply chain management and the businesses that need to recruit well.



Across Switzerland, from Geneva and Zurich to Chur, Bern and Lucerne, businesses face a key challenge: recruiting the best and brightest people. For those who work in the logistics and supply chain industry expectations of a satisfying and successful career can be difficult to fulfil due to legacy challenges in recruitment. DSJ Global CH works with both candidates and organisations to optimise the process of hiring for all those involved.



This specialist recruiter in end-to-end supply chain provides permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions that forge essential relationships between businesses and talent, accelerating the process of hiring and making more valuable connections. "DSJ Global helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Officer at DSJ Global. "We work to provide quality logistics and supply chain jobs in Switzerland and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent."



A wealth of challenges exist today where the modern supply chain is concerned. Fragmentation is an obvious example – supply chains are more fragmented than they have ever been. Technology also presents obstacles, as well as opportunities. Innovation in the fields of big data and artificial intelligence, for example, is creating new demand for individuals able to harness these developments for organisations that are keen to use them to increase competitiveness and drive growth through optimised logistics and supply chain management. The number one challenge that most organisations face as a result is: talent. For most this is something that is not easily solved and which can drain resources and time if incorrectly handled.



DSJ Global was established in 2008 and has developed extensive networks in this industry that extend across Switzerland to Geneva and Bern, Lucerne, Chur and Zurich. The firm is part of the Phaidon International group, the preferred recruitment partner for 70+ world-leading companies. This team of specialists has created an innovative approach to recruitment built around recognition that procurement and supply chain is a critical business driver for most organisations and finding the right people to populate this process in any enterprise will positively influence outcomes. From logistics and procurement through to technical operations and supply chain roles, DSJ Global specialises in identifying and connecting exciting talent with businesses in need, helping individuals to build bright careers and businesses to innovate and grow.



To find out more information about Leading Logistics and Supply Chain Recruiters in Switzerland, visit https://www.dsjglobal.ch



For any media enquiries please contact Emma Brand at Iconic Digital – +44 20 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact DSJ Global: +41 44 542 12 50.



Notes to Editors:



For more information about DSJ Global services, please go to https://www.dsjglobal.ch



About DSJ Global

DSJ Global is a leading specialist recruitment agency for procurement and supply chain professionals. The businesses is redefining what it means to work with a recruitment agency, using innovative technology and training solutions to support clients and candidates in meeting career and strategic goals. The result is end-to-end supply chain recruitment that is effective and sustainable.