Leading National Roofing Manufacturer Chooses Bachman's Roofing, Building & Remodeling, Inc. for First HDZ Shingle Installation on East Coast

Wernersville, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/21/2020 --Bachman's Roofing, Building & Remodeling, Inc., a family owned and operated home improvement contractor located in Berks County, PA, was recently hand picked by the leading national roofing manufacturer, GAF, to be the first to install their new Timberline® HDZ shingles on the East Coast.



GAF has been innovating the craft of roofing for several decades. They are ringing in the new year by releasing their new product: the Timberline® HDZ Shingles, which combines their top-selling shingles with their popular LayerLock™ technology. These shingles are being first introduced to the western regions, and Bachman's Roofing was chosen as the first roofer to utilize GAF's product on the East Coast.



"We were excited when GAF approached us to install the new Timberline HDZ shingle; we have always had a strong partnership with them. We believe that GAF makes the best shingle in the roofing industry and we also believe they partnered with the best roofing contractor in the northeast to launch this new shingle technology." - Pete Niven, Vice President, Bachman's Roofing, Building & Remodeling, Inc.



GAF's Timberline® HDZ Shingles are significantly different from their previous products. The dual-phase shingle-to-shingle seal with GAF's Dura Grip™ and StrikeZone nailing area allows increased efficiency and accelerated roofing jobs. Studies have reflected that Timberline® HDZ Shingles render up to 99.99% nailing accuracy— easily surpassing Timberline® HD Shingles by a 600% increase! On top of accuracy, GAF's new shingle has been proven to be up to a 30% faster installation rate.



"Due to their many years of experience and expertise in roofing, GAF was happy to partner with Bachman's Roofing, Building & Remodeling for the first install of the new Timberline HDZ shingle on the east coast."



GAF will be showcasing their Timberline® HDZ to the public at the NERCA 2020 Annual Convention & Trade Show from March 17th-19th at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, NJ.



About Bachman's Roofing, Building & Remodeling, Inc.

Bachman's Roofing, Building & Remodeling, Inc. is a family owned and operated business and has been for over 48 years. We pride ourselves on our excellent customer service, exceptional products, and expert installations. With those things combined, the chance of a problem is greatly reduced. But, if the need arises, we are there to back up our work quickly and efficiently.



We, at Bachman's Roofing, earned our reputation for our outstanding roofing work, and have expanded to provide service in other areas of home improvement. We don't just take on another trade, we learn to excel in each facet of our business: roofing, siding, gutters, additions, and more. For a complete list of the many services that we offer, please see the links at the top of the page or call our local office to speak with a representative. https://bachmansroofing.com/